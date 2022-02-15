Include rights of women in the manifesto

Women leaders arrive in style for Azimio la Umoja national conference held at Kasarani Stadium on December 10, 2021. 


 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Gordon Ochieng

Programme manager

SRHR & Advocacy Trust for Indigenous Culture and Health

What you need to know:

  • In this country, women and girls are suffering sexual and gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy and unsafe abortion.
  • They don’t have access to clean water in the proximity of their homesteads or food security to guarantee a meal for their children.

It’s the season of ‘Warembo na..., ‘Wasichana wa...’, ‘Women 4...’ and so on. Rarely would you hear ‘Wababa na...’ or even ‘Men 4...’. For politicians angling for elective posts, it is always easy to use women for campaign branding. It is during this ‘Wadada na so-and-so’ that the political class assumes women are meaningfully engaged in their campaign agenda. 

