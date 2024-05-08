I was born in a chang'aa den: One woman’s incredible rise from slums to the cabinet





As she steps into the vast Mazembe sports grounds in Kaptembwa slums, Nakuru Town West, Josephine Atieno Achieng' freely interacts with fans, vegetable vendors, and hawkers on the touchlines.

Josephine could easily pass for an ordinary resident in the sprawling slums, home to more than 100,000 people.

The announcement of a team she supports scoring a winning goal is followed by wholesome laughter and high-fives all around the dusty pitch as she hugs and dances with football fans from Kaptembwa and Kwa Rhonda slums.

Newcomers to this populous ground are baffled by how she effortlessly cracks jokes and mingles with some members of the notorious "Confirm" gang, comprising mainly unemployed youths living in informal settlements.

Unbreakable journey

Driven by an appetite for committing atrocities, this gang's primary stomping ground is the slums of Nakuru City, and when they go on a rampage, they kill.

However, Josephine is a symbol of hope whose incredible and unbreakable journey has taken her from the Kwa Rhonda slums, where she was born and raised, to becoming the first-ever slum dweller appointed as a Cabinet member in the Nakuru County Government since the advent of devolution in 2010.

She is in charge of Youth, Sports, Gender, Social Services, and Inclusivity.

Her story testifies to the power of dreams, irrespective of one's background. She was discovered by Governor Susan Kihika, and her journey is truly remarkable.

"I was born in a chang'aa (illicit brew) den, and one of the major reasons I respect Governor Kihika is that she is so open-minded to the extent that she appointed me to this position previously meant for the rich," says Josephine.

"These positions were once reserved for wealthy businessmen and women, doctors, engineers, and other tycoons. Some of my colleagues come from well-off families," she tells nation.africa.

"My dad was a jua kali (informal sector) artisan. However, Governor Kihika appointed me to her Cabinet based on merit, regardless of my poor background. She has never asked me about my father or what he does for a living. She didn't know me before I applied for that position. I found this very different from other leaders, and that is why she will forever remain my role model," states Josephine, an aspiring woman leader.

She adds: "Some people could have told Governor Kihika that she made a mistake by appointing me to her Cabinet because they said I was an Azimio sympathiser, but the governor ignored the stereotypical talks and stood by me."

Josephine's resilience shines through despite the challenges she faced in her new workstation. Some naysayers pushed her to resign, but she stood firm, thanks to the hard lessons in life she learned in the slums.

Coming from a family where securing a square meal a day and clean water was a struggle, her unwavering determination to change the face of slums in Nakuru City is an inspiration to thousands of slum dwellers.

Most of her schoolmates dropped out as they abused drugs and substances, including marijuana, chang'aa, and busaa (locally brewed liquor), while others got married at a tender age.

Early marriage

"I'm never ashamed of my background, and that's why I still live in the neighbourhoods of the slums, in Shabab Estate. I've gone through struggles, and when I reflect on growing up in Kwa Rhonda and Kaptembwa slums, I want to influence the transformation of the slums where I grew up and inspire youth in Nakuru City slums to shape their destiny," says Josephine, who once worked in a Jua Kali food eatery as a waitress, earning Sh100 per day.

The alumna of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Education (Science), says growing up in the slum hardened her resolve to work hard and overcome poverty.

"Whenever I visited my grandparents in Uyoma, Siaya County, I often faced advances for early marriage from certain individuals eager to arrange unions with their relatives. Despite their persistence, I consistently declined their proposals."

"I was focused because I had a dream, and I had to achieve it. I wanted to study hard, join the university, and study engineering. Still, I couldn't meet the cluster subject criteria, and I ended up studying Bachelor of Education (Science)," recalls the mother of three, currently pursuing a PhD degree course in Education.

She continues: "I've worked hard, done well, and walked through that doorway of opportunity. As a Cabinet member in the Nakuru County government, I aim not to slam the new doorway and shut it behind me. I want to reach back to slum dwellers and give folks struggling the same chances by initiating development projects that will change their lives."

Josephine recently achieved a remarkable feat when she spearheaded the launch of a textile hub and a digital centre to empower youths and enable them to earn a decent living.

Sugar daddies

She has also launched gender centres that educate women on their rights and how to reduce cases of gender-based violence, which is rampant in the county.

"I don't want youth in the slums to be guns for hire to cause mayhem and other types of hooliganism. I want them to be independent and earn an honest living," she says.

Her other grand plans include pushing for the speedy completion of Afraha Stadium to international standards and the Keringet High Altitude Training Centre for budding athletes.

Her advice to young girls is that they should stop dating sugar daddies and focus on their education.

"Stop dating sugar daddies or having babies because you have the potential to change your family's poor background. Refuse to be a statistic of teenage pregnancy and unnecessary murders by shunning sugar daddies who are your fathers' age mates. Be agents of change in your family and community," urges Josephine.

"I want young girls to grow up clean and think big," she concludes.