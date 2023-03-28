How women aspirants suffered GBV ahead of 2022 polls

Women aspirants went through gender-based violence (GBV) nightmares in the 2022 General Election.

From rape to demand for sexual favours in exchange for a party ticket, to physical attacks to cyber-attacks, the aspirants shared their tribulations in a book titled It happened to me by Tazama World Media.

Faith Kasina, who sought the Spring Valley/ Matopeni Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat in Nairobi County, said a party chairman promised her a ticket but only if she slept with her. She declined and ended up vying as an independent.

She says some men "thought she was too beautiful for politics and they wanted to offer something better away from politics," yet she was set out to represent her people.

For Ms Jacqueline Mutere, who eyed the Imara Daima MCA seat, the agents turned against her. She had 47 agents deployed in the respective polling centres but they opted to work for other candidates. Later, they stormed her home twice to demand payment for work not done.

The first time, they hurt her son and attempted to attack her physically. A call to national GBV hotline-1195 saved her as the responders "were very responsive and resolved the issue."

Also read: Online GBV targets female politicians most

She, however, says the second time they attempted to attack her, the responders failed her. "This time they were not responsive. She was told the person assigned to her was not available. All they could do was to ask about the situation on the ground," reads her profile.

Ruth Ambogo faced the worst. She was an aspirant in Vihiga County vying for woman representative. In the book, Ms Ambogo says she was "crushed beyond measure" when she learnt about a case of sexual violence affecting her insider.

For the sake of respecting the victim's right to privacy, we refrain from revealing details of the incident.

Hamisa Zaja suffered online violence. Her Facebook account was hacked and "loaded with insults and pornographic content."