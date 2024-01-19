How many more? Femicide is a crime against humanity

Last Sunday, Rita Waeni Muendo became the latest victim of Kenya’s ongoing wave of gender-based violence.

At least four Kenyan women have been murdered since the start of the year.

Amid a rising toll of women dying by the hands of men, it’s time to confront this scourge that refuses to go away, head-on.

But first, let’s call femicide by its name. The UN describes it as the intentional killing of women driven by stereotyped gender roles, discrimination towards women, unequal power relations between men and women and harmful social norms.

Its recent spike is a wake-up call that bold action must be taken to address it. The longer we ignore it the sooner it will become our national shame. Statistics paint a grim picture.

Latest homicide statistics from Femicide Count Kenya recorded say 152 killings were committed last year, the highest in the past five years.

The numbers could be higher given that some cases are never reported. These shocking statistics should shame us all and spur us on to demand action.

The biggest question is: Why do more females than males fall victim to homicide by intimate partners?

Combating femicide demands a coordinated effort from the government, communities, and individuals alike.

Human rights bodies acknowledge that the country has strong laws and policies against gender-based violence (GBV) but implementation is wanting.

Having good laws is not enough. The laws need to be strengthened to eliminate loopholes that allow perpetrators to evade justice.

Effective enforcement is important and this is where Kenya continues to fall short.

Femicide punishments must match the severity. The Judiciary has a duty to deliver justice swiftly in such cases.

Additionally, public awareness campaigns would confront negative attitudes that normalise GBV.

All this is, however, in vain if women don’t know how and where to report crimes, and where to seek shelter and legal services.

The government should also set up anti-GBV campaigns to disseminate information in both rural and urban areas.

Addressing social stereotypes of women and the tolerance of GBV would help in eliminating violence.

Kenya still suffers from sexism, discrimination and patriarchy, which fuels GBV.

For women vulnerable to violence, economic independence is crucial. Their empowerment is pivotal in breaking the cycle of dependence and vulnerability.

The government should increase girls’ access to education. Financial security serves as a shield against potential abusers.

At the same time, addressing perpetrators requires both legal consequences and rehabilitation.

Ultimately, they must know they will face certain justice. No cultural practice or ‘crime of passion’ excuse should lessen accountability.

Simultaneously, efforts should be made to understand the root causes of the offenders’ behaviour and implement programmes that aim at rehabilitating them.

We also have to relook at how we raise boys.

They need to know they do not own girls. Treat children equally so that no gender feels superior to the other.

With coordinated prevention and response, Kenya can reclaim its women’s dignity.

Meanwhile, Governor Kenneth Lusaka’s insensitive proposal to ban teen mothers from returning to school is archaic.

As an influential decision-maker, he should champion empowerment for young women, not punishment.

Education empowers women and an empowered woman knows her rights and will not condone violence.