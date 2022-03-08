How Karatina University is marking women’s day

Karatina University today marks International Women’s Day with an international webinar that will discuss women’s land rights, the importance of communication efficacy in gender mainstreaming and women’s entrepreneurship.

Its theme, ‘Empower Women Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, is a customisation of this year’s global theme of ‘Gender Equality today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’.

The university’s objective is to celebrate the achievements of women locally and globally and benchmark with other institutions on the successes of gender empowerment strategies.

It maintains that the spin-off was necessary to acknowledge that “women have to be empowered first before gender equality can be achieved.”

Discussion

For a university that boasts of more than 30 per cent female representation in its senior-level management, it is determined to create awareness of the socio-economic benefits of empowering women.

The panel discussion, titled ‘International Trade and Economic Empowerment: A Kenyan Case’, aims to create awareness that championing Sustainable Development Goal 5 on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment results in a more productive economy and reduced poverty.

Revision of existing gender policies to accommodate modern trends will also be on the agenda for the panelists. The involvement of gender experts from different backgrounds aims to challenge actors involved in socialisation within families, schools and religious settings.

The panel will comprise four women and one man from Kenya, Nigeria and the United States who will be taken to task to redefine the meaning of women’s empowerment by providing solutions to barriers to gender equality.

Walking the talk

The university has mainstreamed gender equality within its student body by ensuring the two-third gender rule is implemented in all elective positions, including clubs and societies.

It acknowledges equity and meritocracy as its core values and has achieved near gender parity in its staff. Women constitute 45 per cent of its teaching staff and 53 per cent of administrative staff.

The institution has equally implemented the 2016 amendment to the University Act that provides for the two-third gender rule in university leadership.

Additionally, its gender policy has promoted equity and equality in student enrolment, progression and completion while creating a gender-responsive working and learning environment.

To tackle rampant cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) on its campuses, Karatina regularly sensitises and administers psychoeducation to its students.