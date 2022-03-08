How Karatina University is marking women’s day

By  Agatha Gichana

  • Its theme, ‘Empower Women Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, is a customisation of this year’s global theme of ‘Gender Equality today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’.
  • The university’s objective is to celebrate the achievements of women locally and globally and benchmark with other institutions on the successes of gender empowerment strategies.

Karatina University today marks International Women’s Day with an international webinar that will discuss women’s land rights, the importance of communication efficacy in gender mainstreaming and women’s entrepreneurship.

