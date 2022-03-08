How Kandara MP broke the political bias

Kandara MP Alice Wahome at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • Kenya’s political field is jumbled and muddled by discrimination, stereotypes, patriarchy and cultural norms.
  • Increased awareness of bias, which has been sustained by women’s rights organisations, civil society and the media, as well as voter education, has thawed this bias against women and/in politics.

Even as Kenya joins the global community in celebrating the country’s milestones as it strives to take action to achieve gender equality and equity, it is clear that on the political front, women have to fight it to find and create their own space in the bigoted male-dominated field.

