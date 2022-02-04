Hooray! Githunguri MP here I come, affirms Wamuchomba

Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba distributes goodies in Ihiga Village, Githunguri Constituency, in October last year.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The Woman Rep’s Mamacare project entails adult education dubbed Tusome and social protection scheme for vulnerable men and women.
  • She says her people want her to go for the governorship, but having considered her young family and being a doctorate student, she settled for the Githunguri MP seat.


Gathoni Wamuchomba is eyeing the Githunguri parliamentary seat at the August 9, election.

