Homa Bay teacher arrested for defiling student

A 29-year-old secondary school teacher has been detained at Ndhiwa police station over accusations of defiling his students.

He was arrested on Sunday midnight after a parent at Nyamogo Girls Secondary School accused him of defiling his daughter.

The girl, 16, is reported to have developed signs and symptoms that show she is pregnant. This prompted her father to question her when her friendship with the teacher was revealed.

Police later trailed the suspect and arrested him at his house at Ratang'a trading centre. He is accused of defiling the girl on diverse dates. According to the girl, the suspect lured her using a cake.

Police established that the suspect bakes cakes, which he sells at the trading centre. He would sell them to students at Nyamogo and use the same to lure them into sex.

On suspension

Ndhiwa Police Commander Paul Rioba said they had established that the teacher was on suspension for other defilement cases. He said the suspect was interdicted in November last year to allow the Teachers Service Commission to investigate his conduct.

“He was accused of defiling other girls in the school and had to be suspended as investigations are done," Mr Rioba said.

Also read: Homa Bay teacher on the run after defiling six students

He said the suspect would be charged with defilement and warned teachers with similar motives that police will not hesitate to take action against them. Mr Rioba said teachers have the responsibility of taking care of schoolchildren.