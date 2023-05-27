Family seeks justice after girl defiled by gang of 6

A family in Homa Bay County is seeking justice for their daughter, who was sexually assaulted by six men.

It was said that after the defilement on Monday night, the attackers poured a chemical on the girl’s private parts, injuring her.

She was admitted to the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment of these injuries as well others inflicted on her hands and legs as she fought off the criminals.

The girl’s family said she left home two weeks ago without letting them know where she was going.

“I was in the process of looking for her when I heard the news that she had been defiled. The 17-year-old had dropped out of school due to financial difficulties,” said her mother.

The girl said she was leaving a food kiosk next to a bar in Homa Bay Town when one of the perpetrators got hold of her, demanding money she owed him.

“He threatened to defile me if I did not pay the debt. Before I could make any move, I had been pinned to the ground by the man who defiled me,” said the girl.

She said he was joined by five other men who looked drunk.

After the ordeal, the man who had attacked her first tried to force her to ingest acid.

"Some were bragging, saying they could not be arrested, as they forced me to drink the liquid. The liquid was then poured on my private parts,” said the girl.

The suspects later summoned a motorcycle rider and asked him to take the girl to an unknown destination but she managed to jump off the vehicle, landing in a ditch.

Residents found her there, unconscious, and took her to the hospital.