Homa Bay man arrested for defiling stepdaughter

Police in Homa Bay have detained a man accused of defiling his nine-year-old stepdaughter.

The suspect is being held at Homa Bay Police Station as security officers and the Children Services Department await a medical report before arraigning him.

The suspect was arrested on Monday after the girl, a Grade Three pupil at a local school, complained of pain in her genitals.

She narrated her ordeal to one of her teachers who informed government authorities before the suspect was arrested.

The man is reported to have committed the offence last week after he arrived home drunk. His family, including his two wives and children, however, kept quiet over the matter.

Kobuola Kogwang’ Sub-location assistant chief Alfred Osodo, said the man got home at night and found his children asleep.

The administrator said the man instructed the victim to wake up before he grabbed her to his bed. His wife had taken her mother-in-law to hospital.

"He covered her mouth with a piece of cloth so that she could not raise an alarm. The girl said the man took off her clothes before defiling her," the administrator said.

Shut door

She later managed to escape before she alerted her stepmother who was in a different house.

Mr Osodo said the woman took the girl to her house and shut the door.

Homa Bay Sub-county Children Officer Joseph Otieno, said preliminary investigations have established that the man warned his family against telling anyone about the ordeal.

Days later, while in school, a teacher noticed the girl having difficulties in movement.