HeForShe at 10: How one man's tweet sparked a gender revolution in Kenya

A quiet revolution has been brewing for the past decade, in Kenya. Men, traditionally seen as the gatekeepers of patriarchal norms, are now standing shoulder to shoulder with women in the fight for gender equality. As the world marks the 10th anniversary of the HeForShe campaign, Kenya stands as a testament to the power of male allyship in dismantling age-old barriers and fostering a more equitable society.

The HeForShe movement, a global solidarity campaign for gender equality initiated by UN Women, has been a catalyst for change since its inception in 2014. It extends an open invitation to men and people of all genders to unite with women, creating a formidable force in the pursuit of gender parity. In Kenya, this call to action has resonated deeply, sparking a transformation that touches every facet of society – from boardrooms to rural villages.

Tony Mwebia, an award-winning SDG 5 Advocate, exemplifies the spirit of HeForShe. In 2013, he launched the #MenEndFGM online campaign, which would later evolve into the Men End FGM Foundation.

"Including men in eradicating harmful cultural practices and the whole gender equality discourse is very important," Mwebia explains.

"We cannot afford to ignore them as they are part and parcel of cultures that largely entrenched patriarchy."

Mwebia's initiative challenged the status quo, urging activists, civil society organisations, and government agencies to involve men and boys in their efforts to end female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage. The campaign's scope expanded to address other forms of sexual and gender-based violence, including defilement, rape, and domestic abuse.

The impact of such male-led initiatives, bolstered by the HeForShe campaign, has been significant.

Kenya has witnessed a notable decline in FGM prevalence among women aged 15 to 49, dropping from 21 per cent in 2014 to 15 per cent in 2022, according to the Kenya Demographic & Health Survey. This progress is partly attributed to the enactment of laws such as the Anti-FGM Act and the Children Act, which provide legal frameworks to protect girls and women.

Community engagement has been crucial in this fight. The Anti-FGM Board has successfully facilitated public declarations by elders from the Samburu, Pokot, and Abakuria communities to abandon FGM. These declarations, often led by male community leaders, demonstrate the power of cultural gatekeepers in driving change.

Faith Nashipae, a leading Men and Boychild champion in Kenya and chairperson of the national committee on male engagement and inclusion, emphasises the importance of this approach.

"Male engagement and inclusion is paramount if we want to achieve gender equality as a country," she asserts.

"It will present an opportunity to address social issues that disadvantage men, women, boys, and girls in our society."

The ripple effects of the HeForShe campaign extend beyond cultural practices into the corporate world. The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) Board Diversity and Inclusion report reveals a steady increase in female representation on the boards of companies listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. The share of women on these boards has risen from a mere 12 per cent in 2012 to an impressive 36 per cent in 2021, surpassing the global average of 23.3 per cent.

Catherine Musakali, chairperson of Women on Boards Network (WOBN), notes the changing landscape:

"The ground is shifting. We are seeing younger women joining boards, and they are challenging the status quo and adding value to both listed and non-listed firms."

This progress reflects a growing recognition of the value of diverse perspectives in decision-making processes.

As HeForShe celebrates its 10th anniversary, UN Women is introducing four new global leaders to champion the cause. These include Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain; Hugh Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Global Citizen; Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB); and Michelle Terry, CEO of Movember. Each leader has committed to making gender equality an institutional priority within their respective spheres of influence.

Hugh Evans emphasises the interconnectedness of gender equality and global development: "It's not possible to end extreme poverty without putting the health and economic rights of women and girls front and centre. In all aspects of society – in the home, the boardroom, governments, and classrooms – we need to equalise the playing field and ensure women and girls have the equity and agency to lead."

Dr Adesina outlines the AfDB's commitment to gender mainstreaming: "Africa can only reach its full development potential by exponentially increasing opportunities for women. Advancing gender and empowering women are central to the bank's work across the continent. We have an unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and to delivering increased access to finance for Africa's women entrepreneurs."

The global impact of HeForShe is staggering. Since 2014, the campaign has engaged more than two million men and individuals of all genders, sparking three billion conversations on gender equality topics.

In 2023 alone, HeForShe reached more than 36 million people, including those in crisis-affected areas, and engaged more than 300,000 employees across multiple organisations.

Sima Bahous, UN Women Executive Director, underscores the importance of this collaborative approach: "When men and women alike stand together for gender equality, we move towards a just and equal world for all."

As Kenya continues to make strides in gender equality, the role of male allies remains crucial. Nashipae points out, "Engaging men and boys is a transformational approach in ensuring social norms transformation and ending violence against women and girls." This sentiment echoes the core philosophy of HeForShe – that gender equality is not a women's issue, but a human rights issue that requires the active participation of all genders.

The journey towards gender equality in Kenya and around the world is far from over. However, as HeForShe enters its second decade, the movement stands as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when men step up as allies and active participants in the fight for equality. From boardrooms to grassroots campaigns, the impact of male engagement is reshaping societal norms and paving the way for a more equitable future.

As we look ahead, the message is clear: achieving gender equality is not just a women's responsibility – it's a shared mission that requires the commitment, passion, and action of all genders. The HeForShe campaign, with its growing legion of male champions and allies, continues to light the way towards a world where gender equality is not just an aspiration, but a lived reality for all.