Gender docket on the spot over audit queries, yet again

The State Department of Gender and Affirmative Action has been put on the spot yet again over questionable use of funds.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has for the third year in a row in her latest audit report questioned payment of millions by the department.

The state department is faulted for paying Sh1.5 million as commutation for leave to 31 officers who could not proceed on leave because of the exigency of work in the financial year ended June 30, 2023.

Ms Gathungu notes that although the management explained that the commutation of leave for cash was approved by the accounting officer, the payment vouchers, leave allowance application forms and personal files did not indicate specific duties the officers were retained to undertake.

“In the circumstances, the regularity of the payment of commutation of leave of Sh1,533,363 could not be confirmed,” the report reads.

The Auditor General has also faulted the department for failing to pay pending bills amounting to more than Sh19 million. Ms Gathungu says according to the financial statements, the department had pending accounts payable balance of Sh19,084,805.

The management, she notes, did not provide a satisfactory explanation for the failure to settle the bills during the year. Further, failure to settle bills during the year in which they relate distorts the budget of the subsequent year as they constitute a first charge on the budget.”

The department is also on the spot for spending Sh3.4 million against an approved budget of Sh3.9 million, resulting in an under-expenditure of Sh541,187,264 or 14 per cent of the budget.

The Auditor General notes that the under-funding and under-performance affected the planned activities and may have compromised service delivery.

Review of the department’s documents revealed that it did not have an approved risk management policy, a risk register or an ICT policy. The lack of an approved risk management policy may result in unclear directions regarding risk identification and appropriate mitigation measures.

The department has also been faulted for failure to comply with human resource plan/staff establishment. The auditor general says the review of staff establishment revealed that the state department had in place 198 employees against the authorised establishment of 208 officers, resulting in a deficit of 10.

Further, analysis of staff biodata, according to the audit, revealed that 96 employees or 46 per cent of employees are above the age 50.

This, Ms Gathungu says, indicates poor succession planning as services offered by staff in critical areas will be affected as the most experienced staff exit.

Last year, the department came under sharp focus over questionable spending of donor money. In the audit queries for the year ended June 30, 2022, Ms Gathungu queried the use of donor-funded money accorded to the department.

The auditor general noted the statement of receipts and payments reflected proceeds from domestic and foreign grants amounting to Sh48,125,120 being a grant from the Finnish government.

She, however, indicated that the management did not provide the supporting documents for audit review.

Ms Gathungu further indicated the statement reflected the use of goods and services amounting to Sh231.9 million, which includes hospitality supplies and services expenditure of Sh49.9 as disclosed in the financial statements.

No evidence

Of the amount, expenditure relating to grants totalling Sh22.1 million was not supported by the payment vouchers and other supporting documents.

In addition, the use of goods and services includes expenditure on training of Sh13.8 million out of which expenditure on the Finnish programme through AIA of Sh2 million was not supported by any document.

“In the circumstances, the accuracy and completeness of proceeds from foreign grants, hospitality supplies and services and training expenses of Sh48,125,120, Sh22,142,473 and Sh2 million respectively could not be confirmed,” the report reads.

Kenya and Finland in October 2021 launched a bilateral gender-based violence (GBV) programme to strengthen prevention and response.

The three-year initiative saw Finland and Kenya inject €5 million (Sh695 million) and €1 million (Sh140 million) respectively, to finance the project in Bungoma, Kilifi, and Samburu counties.

The project seeks to complement and strengthen duty bearers’ capacity to provide GBV first-response services and accountability.

Among key interventions of the plan will be to support the government in conducting a functional review of GBV service delivery, and use the findings to develop and implement a coordinated capacity building plan.

It will also assist to conduct case management data reviews and provide targeted technical assistance to ensure rights holders’ access services they need along the referral pathway.

In 2021/22, Ms Gathungu indicated that the Gender department irregularly paid Sh104 million for sanitary pads to public schoolgirls.

The payments were made to clear other pending bills brought forward from the previous fiscal period. The auditor noted that the payments were made without proof of requisite supporting documents, including procurement requisitions, monitoring reports, minutes of the implementation committee confirming supply and receipt, delivery status reports, signed store ledgers (S13) confirming the receipts, Kenya Bureau of Standard compliance certificate, inspection and acceptance report and performance bonds.

The Kenyan government, through the Gender department, runs the programme to provide free sanitary towels to more than 3.5 million girls in public primary schools, and special primary and secondary schools.

The Basic Education Amendment Act (2016) places the responsibility of providing free, sufficient and quality sanitary towels on the government to reduce the number of girls missing school during their menstrual cycle.

The sanitary towels programme to girls in public schools was first launched in 2011 under the Ministry of Education, which has been procuring and distributing the hygiene products to girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The programme was transferred from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Gender Affairs during 2017/18 with a budget of Sh470 million.

Data from the Ministry of Education indicates that a girl absent from school for four days in 28 days loses 13 learning days, equivalent to two weeks of learning in every school term.

In an academic year, a girl loses 39 learning days equivalent to six weeks of learning time. In addition, a girl in primary school between grades 6–8 loses 18 learning weeks out of 108 weeks.