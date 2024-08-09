Finding strength in calmness: What it means to be mentored by Pamella Sittoni

July was a complicated month for me, professionally. I bade farewell to a number of senior colleagues who left the organisation, including Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama! This is the first time I experienced something like this in my career and to say the least, it has been tough living through this past month and processing all the changes.

One of the people whose leaving had the biggest impact on me is Pamella Sittoni, the Group Managing Editor. Those of us who have worked with her and enjoyed her professional warmth simply call her Pam. I first heard about Pam in 2019, when, my then editor, Cellestine Olilo, told me, “Pam came all the way here, from her office, to tell me she liked your article.”

Cellestine was referring to a major enterprise story I had done that week. At this point, I did not even know what Pam looked like. However, I could tell from Cellestine’s tone and excitement that Pam was a big deal in the newsroom.

I joined the company just a little over six years ago as an intern. By that time, Pam was already the managing editor of the regional publication The East African. This meant that even with the best of intentions, the possibility of interfacing with her directly was minimal.

Through divine orchestration, hard work and sheer good luck, Pam and I came into direct contact. She became that anchor that refreshed my courage reserves when they waned, and affirmed me every step of the way.

The first professional lesson I learned from her was to be firm, confident, and kind. Watching her in high-pressure senior editors’ meetings was a masterclass in professional integrity. From her, I learned to stay grounded, both literally and metaphorically, no matter the intensity of the situation. I recall discussing with a lead editor the possibility of Pam speaking at a company event.

The editor said, “Pam is my top pick, and I really hope she agrees. Her calm stage presence perfectly aligns with the event’s objectives.” That statement captured what I had always sensed but couldn’t quite articulate—the secret to Pam’s impact lies in her calm demeanour.

Pam wears many hats in my life, the obvious ones are mentor and advocate. Time will fail me to describe all the impact she has on me, professionally and personally. Three months into writing this column, I was scared, I didn’t think I could continue until I told Pam my quitting plans and she said: “Give it some more time and see if you still feel the same way.”

Later, after reading several editions of Daisy’s World, she reminded me not to ‘lecture’ my readers, and keep to the spirit of Daisy’s World, which is to share experiences from my life, and allow readers to pick whatever lessons they found meaningful.

When I had the second most significant career conversation with Pam (I have reserved the first for my memoir), I had been selected to attend a board conference in Naivasha. At the end of that week in September 2022, I was set to graduate with my master’s degree.

Now, if you have gone through the rigours of getting a master’s degree at the great United States International University – Africa, you will understand why graduation week was the icing you did not want to miss. It was a chance to reconnect with your classmates, to relive experiences you are surprised you survived, and make merry while at it.

When I received the email inviting me to Naivasha, I instinctively went to Pam—to tell her about the email, which I suspected was sent to me by mistake, but also to explain that if it was indeed intended for me, I might not be able to attend because I was graduating that week and needed time to prepare.

Not one given to side shows, Pam asked, "When is your graduation?" I replied, "Saturday." She then asked, "Have you collected your gown?" I said yes.

She advised me to attend the conference in Naivasha, emphasising its importance for my career. She assured me arrangements could be made to get me back to Nairobi after my panel on Friday evening, so I could still make it to my graduation on Saturday morning.

Being mentored by Pam means listening with a discerning ear. She isn’t one to speak forcefully, so if you’re not paying close attention, you might miss the deeper meaning in her words. Today, I’m grateful I listened to her because the Naivasha trip continues to have a significant impact on my career. But that’s a story for another day.

As my relationship with Pam takes on a new layer, and as our mentoring conversations take on other shapes, I am starting to see that she prepared me well for a time like this.

All the best in your new season, Pam!