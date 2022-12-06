Faith actors vow to end GBV, promote women's rights

Faith organisations in Africa have committed to mainstreaming gender equality within Christian communities and institutions.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, they owned their failure to “decisively” advocate gender equality and elimination of gender-based violence (GBV).

“Our churches are not always the safe spaces God has called us to be,” said Rev Dr Uzoaku Williams, assistant general secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

She read a statement representing a unanimous view of the 70 faith actors gathered in Nairobi for a four-day conference. The members were brought together by Faith to Action Network, a global interfaith network with members from Baha’i, Buddhist, Confucian, Hindu, Christian, African Traditional, and Muslim.

Also read: Church women call for protection of GBV victims

They converged to deliberate on ways of advancing women's rights in faith communities. They were drawn from eastern and Horn of Africa, southern Africa, Anglophone western Africa, francophone western and Central Africa, Northern Africa and the Middle East regions.

“Our structures have often excluded women from key decision-making processes,” she said. “Our churches are not always the safe spaces God has called us to be.”

Rights promotion

They reckoned that liberation of women is the first step to transforming the world, declaring to advance their rights.

In mainstreaming gender equality in their institutions, they will do away with interpretations likely to encourage GBV. “We will take concrete actions to make our places of worship and learning safe and inclusive spaces for all,” they stated.

Also read: Cleric asks Church to tackle cultures perpetuating GBV

They pledged to break their silence about traditional taboo subjects and support gender-responsive policies, recognising that their sacred texts are often misquoted and misused to entrench socio-cultural norms that promote gender inequality and undermine women’s dignity.

“Our theological institutions don’t easily include women and their curricula remain gender biased and fail to address core social ills such as gender inequality and GBV,” they noted.