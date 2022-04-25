Church women call for protection of GBV victims

The Methodist Church in Kenya women have kicked off a campaign against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) amid concerns that the vice is increasingly destabilising families.

The Methodist Connectional Women Fellowship leaders expressed concern that SGBV remains underreported and largely unaddressed by relevant government agencies.

Led by Methodist Church in Kenya (MCK) Connectional Women Fellowship patron Pauline Ntombura, the women held a walk in Meru town last Thursday, to raise awareness on the need for Kenyans to speak out on SGBV cases.

Ms Ntombura said the church was concerned with the rising cases of sexual offences perpetrated by close relatives, guardians and persons living with the victims.

The church, she said, had come up with programs aimed at raising champions to fight the vice.

“The church is keen on creating an enabling environment for gender equality. As church members, we must become agents of change by helping end evils of abuse and gender-based violence. We commit to break the cycle of violence perpetrated against women and girls,” Ms Ntombura said.

Regulations

She called on the government to work towards taming all forms of GBV.

“As a church, we reiterate our undisputed position of zero tolerance to gender-based violence…We call for increased opportunities for confidential reporting, support for innovative ways of reporting and enhanced safety of women and girls, as well as boys and men who are victims or prone to GBV,” Ms Ntombura said.

The patron called for enforcement of regulations that foster a safe and inclusive working environment in the country.

“We note that we are not deficient in laws governing and spelling out punishment for GBV-related offences. All we need is to create an environment for victims to stand up, report and seek assistance without fear,” she stated.