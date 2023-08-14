Concern over rise in SGBV as Homa Bay marks youth day

HIV infection and gender-based violence are the main challenges to the wellbeing of the youth in Homa Bay, according to County Commissioner Moses Lilan.

Homa Bay has a population of 1.131 million people, according to the 2019 population census. The County Integrated Development Plan 2023-27 says most residents are young (aged below 35) and life expectancy is 60 years.

A concern has been raised that failure to protect the group will lead to a decline in population. Mr Lilan told the youth to take lead in protecting themselves against vices that are likely to affect their wellbeing.

Even though the government has put effort into addressing HIV spread, there is still a concern about new cases among young people. Homa Bay leads in prevalence at 19.6 per cent, four times the national average of 4.9 per cent.

It is followed by Kisumu (17.5 per cent), Siaya (15.3 per cent) and Migori (13 per cent), according to the 2018 Kenya Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment report. The youth account for the majority of those infected.

Mr Lilan called for responsible sexual behaviour. “Let the youth not engage in practices that can lead them to an early grave. The government has put efforts to address new HIV infection and it is upon the youth to support the initiatives."

Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is another challenge, with the county struggling to contain rising cases.

Incidence

According to Mr Lilan, about 50 cases are reported in different government institutions every month, with the youth being the main culprits.

“Law enforcers and other agencies should help address this challenge. It is sad that this problem is affecting our county and no one wants to talk about it," the county commissioner said.

He spoke during International Youth Day celebrations at Tom Mboya University. Mr Lilan said the government has recruited officials to help tackle the challenges. The day is marked to draw attention to the issues affecting the youth. This year's theme was 'Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World'.

Assistant county commissioners and gender focal persons will act as trainers. “We have resources to address the problem but call for support from civil society organisations," Mr Lilan said.

The event was attended by county and national government officials.

Crime

It was also revealed that drug abuse prevents the youth from achieving personal growth. Mr Lilan said pressure from social media is among factors leading young people to drug abuse. He said narcotics have made some youths engage in crime and some have been jailed.

“Some have made wrong decisions and got infections, while others have engaged in violence.”

He said the Ministry of Interior has strengthened the war on drug abuse and a multi-agency team would identify hotspots as the shortest route to eradicating the vice. The exercise will be reviewed after six months to establish its success.

"We will try to provide alternative sources of livelihood for youths who reform. This is meant to empower them so that they do not make the same mistake."

County youth director Elector Opar appealed to the youth to take advantage of the opportunities, including loans, provided by the government to generate income. The government is also in the process of setting up digital laboratories for access to online jobs. Ms Opar said her office will offer guidance to whoever wishes to be assisted in tapping the opportunities.

"Employment has become scarce, but there are many opportunities that our youths can use to empower themselves," she said.

Basra Hassan, the coordinator at Community Aid Transformation Alliance Group, said her organisation is implementing projects that sensitise teenagers and youths to sexual and reproductive health.

She said empowerment enables the youth to stand up for their rights. "We equip them to secure their future. Youths should come up strongly to advocate their rights," she said.

CATAG was among the organisations that sponsored the event.

Ms Hassan told the youth to use creative ways to earn a living. She cautioned them against waiting for job opportunities to start earning a living.

"Besides opportunities provided by the government, youths have different skills they can use to earn a living," Ms Hassan said.

Call for solutions

Meanwhile, Echo Network African chief executive officer Jenifer Riria encouraged youths, especially young women, to play a greater role in finding solutions to the challenges facing the world today.

Dr Riria said her organisation will continue liaising with like-minded partners in providing technical, financial and moral support to every young woman to articulate their position in society.