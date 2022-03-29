Concern over deaths among HIV-positive men on treatment

Fresh details indicate that of HIV-positive individuals on treatment, men are dying more than women.

According to data from the National AIDS & STI Control Programme (Nascop), about five per cent of HIV-positive men on treatment are dying. For women, those dying account for 2.4 per cent.

The data was shared in Naivasha last week during a consultative meeting convened by the Movement of Men Against AIDS in Kenya (MMAAK) to look into structural and behavioural barriers that have led to limited participation and poorer health outcomes for men.

Men, it also emerged, lag behind in testing. Linking men who have tested positive to treatment and retaining them have been even a bigger challenge, resulting in higher deaths among them, the forum heard.

Noncommunicable diseases

Those also suffering from non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis and renal diseases are the worst hit.

MMAAK Executive Director Michael Onyango said the meeting was critical in coming up with strategies for involving boys and men in the fight against HIV. He added that many men shy from testing or revealing their status even to their spouses because of the stigma associated with the virus.

“We need to encourage more men to go for HIV tests and encourage those found positive to seek treatment to suppress the virus. We have to ensure the utilisation of HIV-related health services among men and boys is also increased,” he said.

Mr Onyango appealed to the government and other stakeholders to come up with favourable policies to involve men in fighting the scourge.

Dr Medhin Tsehaiu, the UNAIDS country director, regretted that many strategies have excluded boys and men not only in Kenya but across the globe, making it hard to fight the virus.

“It is true men and boys are lagging behind and we, therefore, need to understand the barriers making them being excluded. We have to mobilise and make them anti-HIV champions, as well as create a robust male HIV movement to win,” she said.

She promised to make a follow-up on action plans developed from the meeting and offer support where possible.

MMAAK had convened the meeting in conjunction with the United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS) and the National Empowerment Network of People Living with HIV/Aids in Kenya (Nephak).

Changing tack

Dr Bernard Langat from AMREF Health Africa observed the need to identify barriers hindering men from going for testing and seeking treatment, for those who test positive.

“If we have to get proper HIV/Aids epidemic control, men and boys have to be involved in the fight. We have to do something and change direction to change the narrative,” said Dr Langat.

Mr Kennedy Otina from the African Women's Development and Communication Network (Femnet) said sidelining men was making it difficult to make progress.

“Men need to be part and parcel of the programmes designed to fight HIV. Despite them being transmitters, they also need health services, hence the need to build their capacity and encourage them to take self-care and HIV testing,” said Mr Otina.

He also termed it extremely important to rope in boys in the campaign, or failing that will expose girls to the disease.

“One boy or man who has HIV is capable of impregnating and infecting at least one girl or woman per day. This is why boys and men have to be involved in the fight to eradicate the virus to ensure girls are also safe,” he said.

Mr Reuben Musundi from National Aids Control Council (NACC) noted the urgent need to tackle cultural norms, attitudes, gender roles and behaviours that make men more vulnerable to infection.

“We have to speak to the young boys on HIV, sexuality and reproductive health. They are at the highest risk of contracting the virus,” said Mr Musundi.

Self-testing

Currently, about 1.2 million out of the 1.4 million HIV-positive people in the country are on antiviral drugs. To encourage men and other people to undergo testing, the government has introduced self-testing.

Data shows that the 15-35 age bracket has the highest HIV prevalence at 53 per cent. It is considered to comprise people with the most reckless sexual behaviours.

To beat the scourge, participants proposed to have a campaign aimed at sensitising men and boys to the importance of testing and treatment.