Call for special sanitary pads budget for schools

Over 500 girls from poor families in the Mukuyu area of Trans Nzoia County have received sanitary pads from well-wishers to last them a year and keep them in school.

Africa Elite group and LM Foundation donated the products to support girls' education. During the distribution at Immaculate Conception High School Mukuyu, education stakeholders said this will improve school attendance during the girls’ periods. They further urged the government to set up a special budget for menstrual products for all schoolgirls.

They said the Menstrual Hygiene Management Policy by the Ministry of Health 2019-30 is a good guide and should be implemented fully by all stakeholders.

A menstrual health report shows that 65 per cent of women and girls in Kenya cannot afford sanitary pads. A report by Unesco reveals that one in 10 girls in sub-Saharan Africa miss school during their menstrual cycle.

LM Foundation director Lucia Musau said 63 per cent of girls in Kenya stay at home during their menses for lack of pads.

“It's sad that a report by Amref and the Ministry of Health indicates that over one million girls in Kenya miss school four to five days a week because they lack pads during their menstrual period," she said.

Risk of bacterial diseases

Ms Musau said the situation is worse in poor communities, where girls use unhygienic alternatives that leave them at risk of contracting bacterial diseases.

The event included mentorship sessions for the girls. School heads, led by Ms Salyne Nyongesa, said many girls still have a serious challenge accessing menstrual products.

“Sometimes girls use their sweaters, socks or even leaves during their periods and this is unhygienic. We appreciate the support we have received today for our girls,” noted Nyongesa, the principal of Mukuyu High School in Cherangany.