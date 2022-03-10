Breaking the bias: 20 women join LSK leadership race

Nairobi City lawyer Carolyne Kamende Daudi. She is battling it out for the society's presidency in what is expected to be a tough contest,
to succeed ousted boss Nelson Havi. 
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At least 20 women are lined up to contest for various positions in the troubled society.

As the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) members head to the polls today, the number of women seeking top leadership could be a game-changer.

