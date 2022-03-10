Breaking the bias: 20 women join LSK leadership race

As the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) members head to the polls today, the number of women seeking top leadership could be a game-changer.

At least 20 women are lined up to contest for various positions in the troubled society that has been hit hard by leadership wrangles that reduced the once glamourous society into a circus.

Leading the women onslaught will be Nairobi City lawyer Carolyne Kamende Daudi.

She will battle it out with four male candidates in what is expected to be a tough contest.

Ms Kamende has an uphill task of convincing the majority of the 12,544 lawyers in her bid to succeed ousted boss Nelson Havi who reigned over a chaotic leadership.

Other contenders include Nakuru City-based lawyer Bernard Ng'etich, LSK Coast branch chairperson Mathew Nyabena, City lawyer Omwanza Ombati and the outgoing Nairobi branch boss Eric Theuri.

Ms Kamende, a leading specialist in family law, constitutional and criminal law, corporate and commercial law and arbitration and alternative dispute resolution with 16 years of experience as an advocate of the High Court says she has grand plans to reclaim the lost glory of LSK.

Next level

"I want to improve the welfare of LSK members through accountability and transparency. Since I was elected LSK vice-president, I have discharged my duties well and now it is time to take charge of the body. I have proved that I have what it takes to steer society to the next level," she said.

She revealed that if elected, her first mission would be to bring cohesiveness to a sharply divided society.

"Members are divided and that does not augur well for our society. I will pursue the mandate given to the office of the presidency under section 4 of the LSK Act which includes rule of law, constitutionalism and accountability. I will also ensure the checks and balances in the pursuit of administration of justice and rule of law," she added.

She said there is a strong wave blowing across the country that is ushering women into top leadership like the recent elevation of Justice Martha Koome as the first-ever female Chief Justice.

Legal research

"CJ Koome has broken the ceiling and gender notwithstanding, LSK members will make an informed decision and elect a visionary president. The choice of the next president is about good leadership. I have been leading the lawyers since 2018. I'm also the chairperson of the African Bar Association (AFBA)-Kenya Forum, a professional body of lawyers and national legal associations in Africa," she stated.

Ms Kamende has also worked as a legal assistant at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda for a year where she conducted legal research and assisted duty counsel in case preparation.

Lawyers Faith Mony Odhiambo and Debora Anditi Ajwang' will be seeking the vice-presidency of LSK.

They face strong opposition from Boniface Apamo Akusala and David Nyamweya Mong'eri.

"My manifesto will focus on promoting rule of law, devolution, good governance and members' welfare like the medical cover," said Ms Odhiambo.

Ms Christine Kipsang’ whose rallying call is 'embrace the course of justice' will be seeking the position of female representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which has attracted six contestants.

"My three points agenda revolves around members' welfare, access to justice and independence and rule of law," said Ms Kipsang’.

Reserved slots

She will also advocate for the recruitment of youth, women and disabled as judicial officers and judicial support staff.

Anna Cherono Konuche who is Kenya School of Law Assistant Director for Advocates Training Programme is also eying the JSC female representative slot.

"I want to serve the society to a higher level as I have leadership qualities, which have been proved in various capacities that I have held in the past," said Ms Konuche

Other contestants include Julie Soweto, Jacqueline Ingutiah, Jane Nyaboke Njagi, Mercy Aoko Otieno, and Christine Kawira Ungu.

Irene Itoto Echakara who is visually impaired is seeking one of the two slots for general membership while Edinah Bosibori Arati will be seeking one of the three slots of the general membership of the society one of whom must be an advocate of at least 25 years standing.

Linda Gakii Kiome will vie for the four upcountry representatives while Maureen Chebet Kiprop, Christine Makena Kirimi, Josephine Obanda Makhoha, Harriet Njoki Mboce, Jane Nyabiage Odiya will vie for the three slots reserved for Nairobi branch representatives.

Jacqueline Wanjiku Waihenya and Elizabeth Wangui Wanjeri will be seeking the Coast branch representative slot.