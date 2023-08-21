Beyond pads: The hidden costs of menstruation

Faith Muli lies on bed, and massages her belly in a slow, repetitive motion. She has taken the second of 16 pain management pills for her cramps, which cost her Sh450, but she is still feeling mild pain.

Her period usually runs for seven days and she takes two or three painkillers a day. Outside, her ‘mama fua’ is busy doing laundry. Faith considers herself a clean freak, but when she is on her menses, she has to get someone else to assist her.

Depending on the tasks that need to get done, she is charged between Sh500 and Sh2,000 per day.

Faith Muli. Her period usually runs for seven days and she takes two or three painkillers a day. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

Faith is one in 9.3 million women and girls of reproductive age in Kenya who menstruate, according to United Nations Children’s Fund. The menstrual hygiene conversation predominantly revolves around access to sanitary pads, but women face myriad other financial setbacks due to the natural process.

These expenses range from pain management and dealing with cravings, to skincare, all in an effort to maintain their well-being during menstruation.

Like Faith, Phyllis Wanjiru suffers debilitating cramps and other symptoms due to a medical condition caused by hormonal imbalances and for it, she pays more for medication.

“I have to go to hospital for injections, which costs Sh2,500 per month, in addition to prescribed painkillers, not forgetting the fare of Sh300 that I use to get to my doctor. Earlier this year, I also bought a Sh800 hot water bag to help manage the pain. During my menses, I have to eat a well-balanced diet, which is costlier. A friend of mine also uses birth control pills to regulate her hormones and that usually is Sh1,000 monthly.”

Phyllis Wanjiru. She suffers debilitating cramps and other symptoms due to a medical condition caused by hormonal imbalances and for it, she pays more for medication. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

Besides the physical discomfort, Phyllis has to deal with unpaid leave because she always depletes her seven sick off days. And since she bleeds for a week, she may lose up to a total of 84 days’ worth of payment annually, depending on the severity of her periods.

Wanjiru Mumbi also understands the hidden costs that come with menstruating. Every month, following hormonal fluctuations, her skin breaks out. To combat acne and maintain a healthy complexion, she invests in a range of products, like soap and face creams, and spends about Sh2,000 because she is left with scarring hyperpigmentation when her period stops.

For Lavenda Amunga, the biggest dent in her pockets is driven by her intense cravings.

“Just before and during my periods, I eat a lot. I will keep going to the supermarket for processed foods like burgers, chips, and pizza because that is what I usually crave. I may end up spending even Sh2,000 in an evening. It only hits me that I have been on a snack spending spree once my period stops.”

Other expenses

Other hidden financial implications come from buying new undergarments, which cost anything from Sh100 because often during periods, underpants will stain. Paying a subscription for tracking periods on various apps costs around Sh5,000 a year.

All four women agree that acknowledging the financial setbacks that women face during their periods, beyond pad acquisition, is essential to promoting inclusivity and enhancing proper menstrual care for both working and unemployed women.

For women facing economic hardship, the costs associated with menstruation can become even more burdensome and exacerbate existing inequalities, highlighting the need for greater support and affordable options, as discussions around menstrual hygiene continue to evolve.

A Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (Gesi) analysis, conducted by the British High Commission (Nairobi) between July 2022 and March 2023, found women to be multidimensionally poor at 65 per cent compared with men's 56 per cent.