Behind the glitz: Kim Porter's shocking revelations about life with Diddy

After graduating from Columbus High School in 1988, Kimberly 'Kim' Porter moved from Columbus, Georgia, to New York City in pursuit of her modelling ambitions. She soon met R&B superstar Al B Sure (Albert Brown) and at 19, she fell pregnant with Al's son, Quincy. Al later introduced her to a man then known as Sean 'Puffy' Combs, who would change his moniker to famous street appellation, Diddy.

Kim's relationship with Al speedily deteriorated in its infancy and during its hiatus, she enjoyed Diddy's constant flirtations and they soon began dating. In her memoir, Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side, she states that the relationship quickly took an astonishing turn when Diddy coerced her to engage in a threesome with him and Mary J Blige, the artist he had signed while he was an A&R executive at Uptown Records. Over the years, he brought other men and women to their home for sexual escapades and group sex sessions.

The cover of Kim Porter's posthumous memoir. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

Diddy subsequently signed a $15 million co-partnership and distribution deal with Clive Davis, founder of Arista Records, to distribute music for his freshly launched music label, Bad Boy Records. For the next one-and-a-half years, Kim, Diddy and Quincy's existence elevated from a lavish lifestyle. Diddy signed rapper Craig Mack, R&B group Total, singer Faith Evans and rapper Christopher Wallace who was known by the pseudonym Biggie Smalls, to Bad Boy recording contracts.

During one recording session in Quad studios in Time Square, Manhattan, Kim overheard Diddy speak to his confidant, Jimmy Henchman, stating that “Pac should not leave the studio alive.” The Pac he was referring to was multi-platinum recording artist and actor Tupac Shakur. Kim had known Jimmy, who, by then, had been part of her and Diddy's after-event orgies.

Diddy had envied Tupac’s musical success, and had been pressuring him to abandon his California-based record label Interscope and sign for Bad Boy. By then, Tupac had travelled from Los Angeles and spent months in New York City shooting a film titled Above the Rim.

During the tumultuous stretch of Kim and Diddy's relationship, Tupac had a fling with Kim and she narrated in her memoir how Diddy knew about it and requested Tupac to join him and Kim for a threesome. Tupac found the gesture appalling and lashed out at Diddy. Tupac’s rejection of the proposal eventually led to a rift between them.

On November 30, 1994, when Tupac walked into the lobby of Quad recording studio, he was shot five times by Brooklyn Mafia gang affiliates Haitian Jack and Jimmy Henchman, who stole his jewellery to mislead the public that the assassination attempt was a robbery.

Tupac remarkably survived the vicious attack and Kim watched the story unfold in the evening news and thought back to the stark meeting Diddy had with Jimmy. For the first time, she came to the conclusion that Diddy was a sociopath.

To capitalise on Tupac’s vastly publicised murder attempt, Kim overheard Diddy urge his artist Biggie to work on a battle song, titled Who Shot Ya, to taunt Tupac for the shooting and increase sales of his upcoming album. The song was released as part of Biggie’s Ready to Die debut album, three weeks later.

Tupac soon ascertained that Diddy was behind the sinister ambush and was enraged that his best friend Biggie had known about the preconceived murder attempt and hadn't alerted him. In October 1995, he started an affair with Biggie's wife Faith Evans in retaliation and bragged about it in his July 4, 1996 epic song Hit 'em up.

Kim goes on to illustrate in her memoir how Diddy, enraged by the insults in Hit 'em Up, travelled to Los Angeles and met South Side Crips drug dealer Duane 'Keefe-D' Davis, at an affluent Los Angeles restaurant called Green Blats Deli. Keefe-D handled Diddy’s felonies on the west coast. He offered Keefe-D $1 million to assassinate Tupac and Death Row Records CEO Marion Suge Knight. Suge had been in a relationship with Misa Hylton, Diddy's stylist and mother of his son Justin, and often bragged about his affair with Misa to demean Diddy.

On September 7, 1996, Tupac was shot and fatally wounded by Keefe-D's nephew Orlando Anderson in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a drive-by assassination. As the raucous surrounding Tupac’s death fizzled out, Kim gave birth to Diddy's son, Christian King. Thereafter, she discovered that Diddy was dating soon-to-be-musician Jennifer Lopez, who by then, was Hollywood's most revered actress. Diddy had confessed to Kim that he pursued the courtship to conceal suspicion from the press of his desire for male lovers.

After his relationship with Jennifer ended on February 14, 2000, Diddy persuaded Kim to move back to their home and she discovered she was pregnant with twin girls: Jesse and D'Lia. By now Diddy would swap and ask her to sleep with his male associates while she was heavily pregnant. When she protested, he subjected her to brute force, which eventually landed her in hospital with a fractured arm.

Diddy told Kim that if he was to ever kill her, it would be quiet, calculated and sophisticated. Kim ended the relationship after giving birth and moved to Los Angeles with her children to protect herself from Diddy's impending danger.

She elaborates that the men she dated after moving to Los Angeles mysteriously died of pneumonia, including the producer of a film she had been cast in. Kim understood that her knowledge of Diddy's disingenuous self-serving secrets would eventually lead him to murder her, to cover his illicit engagements.

She started writing her life story and would send incomplete copies of her manuscripts to her closest friends as backup. Her Los Angeles house was soon broken into and the laptops containing her manuscripts were stolen. Kim mysteriously died of pneumonia on November 15, 2018.