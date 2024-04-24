Are you an abused man? Here's where to find help in Kenya

Last week, we published an in-depth story detailing domestic violence against men in Kenya, and the most asked question in my inbox was “so where can they get help?”

Below are some of the existing mechanisms a violated man can utilise to get help.

Hotline

Through 1195, a national hotline for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), men can receive e-counselling and direction on where to get further help.

Grassroots activists and human rights monitors

There are locals who passionately speak for the boychild. They speak in church, chief’s meetings or vernacular radio stations. They live among the people and they are usually known to the community members.

Often, they are trained as paralegals by the civil society organisations and can offer guidance on the best action to take. They are also trained on confidentiality and documenting offences such as SGBV.

Since they work in a coordinated system involving the police, they can easily rescue the survivor once notified. It is easy to identify them by consulting the chief, clergy and teachers. They exist both in rural and urban areas, especially in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Narok, Uasin Gishu, Samburu and Laikipia among other areas. They can accompany you to the police station or to the hospital if in need of emergency care. There is no harm in seeking help.

Nyumba Kumi, chief and police

The Nyumba Kumi members, chiefs, and sub-chiefs are the closest administrative organs in the Kenyan villages. A case of SGBV should be reported to either of them for action. It is important to seek out their help instead of feeling powerless or suffering in silence.

They are pivotal in not only rescuing the survivor but also safeguarding the evidence needed to successfully prosecute an SGBV case. It is through the Nyumba Kumi members, chiefs or the police that for instance, rescued victims are placed in shelters and safe houses.

Seek their help. However, Nyumba Kumi members, chief and police, ought not to stigmatise the men. They equally deserve to be protected with empathy and care.

Gender desks at police stations

Look out for gender desks at the police stations. There has been an increasing effort by the civil society in partnership with the government to train police officers at these desks to handle survivors with respect, empathy and dignity.

By fearing to report, you are denying yourself the right to reclaim your rights and get justice. Speak out and stand against any form of violence. In case of police harassment, you have the right to lodge a complaint against the officer with Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) and internal affairs unit within National Police Service (NPS)

Gender violence recovery centres (GVRCs)

GVRCs are open to men and boys too. Here, one can get medical treatment and psychosocial support. They are located in hospitals including Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Nakuru Level 5 Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Coast General Hospital and Taita Taveta District hospital.

It is here that evidence on sexual violence is also collected and P3 form that provides information on medical examination of the survivor, is filed.