Agency bets on Anti-FGM clubs in schools to fight vice

The Anti-FGM Board is pushing for the establishment of anti-FGM clubs in schools to help fight the menace in the 22 hotpot counties in the country.

Speaking when she met Rendille elders and other stakeholders in the anti-FGM fight in Marsabit County, Anti-FGM Board CEO Bernadette Loloju, underscored the need to have the clubs, noting that they will be instrumental in ensuring young people are socialized that FGM is harmful and illegal.

She called on the elders to set pace by denouncing FGM noting that the young people will pick the cue.

Eliminate FGM

The CEO also called for the empowerment of girls through education to help end harmful and retrogressive cultural practices.

She appealed to the Rendille elders to borrow a leaf from their Samburu neighbours who have embraced calls to eliminate FGM and agreed to bless uncut girls, integrate them in the community and contribute to the community’s socio-economic development.

“We are not against ceremonies involved in the cutting of girls like songs, dances, traditional brews for elders, blessing with milk or any other ritual. We are strongly against the cutting of girls. You can sing, bless and take them to school without the cut,” Ms Loloju told the elders.

She underscored the importance of educating girls and shunning retrogressive cultural practices that have stifled their socio-economic development over the years.

Far flung corners

"Our children need to be educated to become global leaders. It starts with us giving opportunities to girls in far flung corners of this county that they can get out of their zone and excel," she added.

Dr Rashid Omar, Islamic scholar and a director at the Anti-FGM Board observed that the cut goes against the foundations of social institutions that include family, education, health, religion and economy.

He said the vice has no basis in Islam and those using religion to perpetuate it rely on weak jurisprudence of tales that cannot be relied upon for authority.

"The government recognises culture as the basic foundation of the country and civilization of the people. However, culture that oppresses is against the Constitution, and FGM and child marriages is one of them. The truth is girls are suffering a lot from problems arising from culture. You as the Kirgi elders are known for showing leadership to the other Rendille elders. If you make a resolution to end FGM, then the others will follow suit,” said Dr Omar.

Jack Onyando, a child protection specialist at Unicef-Kenya, said even though the organisation appreciates the place of culture in the socialisation of communities, it is against cultures that cause harm.

Tribal clashes

“The Children’s Act, 2022 has enhanced penalties for FGM meaning the government is serious in protecting children. We have a policy on leaving no one behind and we have to get to the girls at the furthest corner of this country and ensure we reach out and give them dignity free from FGM,” said Mr Onyando.

Marsabit Central Deputy County Commissioner David Saruni asked for closer collaboration in the campaign, noting that tribal clashes in the area had stifled campaigns in the past year, but expressed optimism that with restoration of peace, it will be heightened.

A recent study by Unicef and the Anti-FGM Board revealed that the FGM prevalence rate among all girls and women in Marsabit County currently stand at 91 per cent.



