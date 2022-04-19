Agencies want female politicians protected during campaigns

The government has been asked to protect women aspirants during campaigns against any form of harassment or violence.

National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) chairperson Joyce Mutinda said security organs should ensure women, youths and persons living with disabilities participate in campaigns and are voted for in a peaceful environment.

“The government should ensure safety of aspirants from special interest groups, including women during the electioneering period,” she said.

Joint offices

Dr Mutinda was accompanied by Commission Administration Justice (CAJ) chair Florence Kajuju to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between NGEC and CAJ that will see the two commissions share office space in Isiolo and Garissa.

Residents of neighbouring counties have been asked to report cases of maladministration, gender inequality and any form of discrimination at the two offices for action.

Dr Mutinda appealed to Kenyans to elect women for various seats to aid in the realisation of the two-third gender rule.

She further appealed to political parties to adhere to principles of equality and inclusion of special interest groups during ongoing nominations and pick as many women as possible.

“All stakeholders must comply with the Political Parties and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Acts and ensure the interests of the marginalised and special groups are well taken care of,” she said.

Incentives

The official hailed political parties that reduced nomination fees for women, youth and PWDs, saying it had encouraged more people to seek leadership positions.

Ms Kajuju said the working together of the two commissions will ensure efficient and effective service delivery.

“We are appealing to residents to make use of the offices to have their grievances handled,” she said.

The ombudswoman asked Kenyans to remain united before, during and after elections.