A day in the life of a Turkana woman

Lolio Ekal, a widow, in Kodekode village, Turkana County, on February 7, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Data show 60 per cent of the Turkana population are pastoralists, 20 per cent agro-pastoralists, and 12 per cent have fishing as their livelihood. Those in waged labour account for eight per cent.
  • Between 1967 and 2012, the county’s minimum and maximum air temperatures rose by between 2°C and 3°C, according to a 2015 Human Rights Watch report.


For centuries, communities in the arid and semi-arid Turkana County have lived under hot climates. The county receives an annual average rainfall of 200mm.

