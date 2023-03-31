'I'm honoured to sit at Kanu’s decision-making table'

Her inspirational and informative posts on Facebook about various issues caught the eye of Kanu’s communications team, which later invited her to meet the party honchos.

Julie Atieno Ogolla, as an advocate of the High Court, practises electoral and human rights law. She has never turned back since joining the independence party five years ago.

“Immediately after joining Kanu, I undertook assignments in the legal and policy directorate of the party. My contribution to the party has enabled me to rise in the ranks,” she says.

“Kanu chose me, and I gradually chose Kanu. I am diligently serving the party because it created an opportunity for a young female lawyer like me.”

Julie Atieno Ogolla, an advocate of the High Court and Kanu National Executive Council member. Photo credit: Photo I Nation Media Group

Ms Ogolla says before being invited to Kanu, she had thought of getting involved in national politics but later in life.

“My involvement in university politics stirred up my interest in national politics. I vied to be campus president at Kabarak University during my second year as a law student.

"I didn't know that this experience was moulding me for the years to come. I garnered a lot of support and respect from my peers. I lost but saw in myself the potential to lead within a larger sphere.”

Ms Ogolla now sits on the National Executive Council (NEC), the party’s apex decision-making organ, thanks to her position as the national treasurer of the Kanu Youth Congress.

The Kabarak University alumna also sits in several party organs, such as the Legal and Policy Directorate, the Legislative Agenda Committee and the National Management Committee.

She also served as the secretary to Kanu’s National Dispute Tribunal months before the August 9, 2022 elections.

Ms Ogolla is one of the brains behind some Kanu policy documents like the Kanu women and youth charters and caucus rules for members of the county assemblies (MCAs).

The youthful Kanu official says the political environment in Kenya is combative and devoid of ethics, hence scaring off young women who would like to join national politics.

“I agree that most young women find politics a bit unattractive. This is because the political environment in the country is harsh and unfriendly to young women. Additionally, navigating the political landscape without a mentor can be quite challenging,” she says.

“If we compare the current youth wings of political parties in Kenya to the youth wings of the 1980s and the 1990s, there is some work to be done.

"Political parties need to be more attractive to the youth by offering incentives to the young members and solutions to the societal issues affecting the young people.”

Ms Ogolla urges women politicians to hold the hands of aspiring young leaders to prepare them for national leadership positions in the future.

“Young women need to be trained in leadership and governance. The older women in politics should organise mentorship programmes for the current young women in politics and other aspiring female leaders.”

On the flip-side, Ms Ogolla tells the youth, especially young women, not to sit back and wait for others to make the environment conducive to their participation.

“The youth must participate, fully, in national and county politics by holding our leaders accountable. Heed the calling for leadership. Seek mentors to hold your hand in your journey. Be bold, be brave. The world is in dire need of excellent young leaders.”

But what has she learnt about politics since joining Kanu? “I have learnt not to trust anyone and to ensure I am always armed with the right information. Loyalty to the right people is always rewarded,” she says.

Kanu has been pushed to the periphery of the Kenyan political scene since relinquishing power in 2002. The party currently boasts five members of the National Assembly, including one female legislator – Ms Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West).

The party also has 41 MCAs—25 elected and 16 nominated. They include Ms Losile Maria Cheporiot (Loiyamorock, Baringo County) and lawyer Sharon Keter (nominated, Baringo County Assembly).

Ms Ogolla says her party is down but not out as their opponents think.

“Kanu as an Independence party is here to stay. When you examine the trajectory of independence parties the world over, there are always seasons in which they are out of power, but most never die.

"These independence parties remain afloat until they emerge like a phoenix and seize the day. Kanu's story is not any different,” she says.

“Kanu is empowering and mentoring young women like me to grow in the political space. Kanu has partnered with donors, such as Oslo Centre, that have been training women in the party for the last two years under a programme dubbed 'Emerging Women in Politics'.”

She says former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi remains the right man at the helm.

“Our chairman always has the party’s best interest at the core of his heart. He is one of the political leaders I admire most in this country.”

On her education, Ms Ogolla also boasts advanced human rights certifications from the University of Pretoria, South Africa. She is undertaking her Master of Laws at John Moores Liverpool University in the United Kingdom.