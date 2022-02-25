'I lost my youth': Women jailed for miscarriages in El Salvador

The National Maternity Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador. Many women in this country are prosecuted after seeking medical help for complications in pregnancy, suspected of having attempted an abortion.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • El Salvador is among the countries in the world with the strictest abortion laws.
  • Kenia is one of 62 women to have had their "abortion" sentences commuted since 2009, thanks to the efforts of activist groups.

San Salvador

