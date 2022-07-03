News

Gamblers Paradise - Death at a Casino: Episode Two

From the beginning, the makings of the mega betting company SportPesa had all the hallmarks of an idea put together by friends and or acquaintances who benefited from each other. Their relationship was important in opening doors in Kenya’s government for the betting experiment to take off.

At the centre of it all was former Nairobi mayor Dick Wathika, a political operative par excellence. He had contacts everywhere in government, without him there is no SportPesa, no licensing and no billions.

Just before the company takes off, Wathika and other directors get into a squabble over how the company is being run. A meeting at a casino is planned to iron things out. He ends up dead that night. But the company that he had founded, SportPesa, takes off from here. What happened at that casino that evening? 

