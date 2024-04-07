Gachagua urges Kenyans abroad to invest in govt’s housing programme

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans living abroad to invest in the government's affordable housing programme.

Mr Gachagua made the remarks on Saturday night when he addressed the Kenyan community in Kigali, Rwanda, where he is attending the 30th anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis.

“Invest back in home, especially in the housing programme. The houses are affordable and the mortgage is manageable and payable for long-term. You won't even feel it,” Mr Gachagua said.

In Rwanda, Mr Gachagua is leading a Kenyan delegation which includes the Principal Secretary State Department for the Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu, legislators, and two university student leaders.

Genocide commemoration

The students are Justise Badali, president of Murang'a University of Technology and Ngugi Mwaura a student leader at Pwani University.

Mr Gachagua, alongside invited Heads of State, envoys and heads of delegations and the Rwanda public will attend the commemoration dubbed 'Kwibuka 30' on Sunday (April 7, 2024) and later on visit the Genocide Memorial site.

The genocide against the Tutsis occurred between 7 April and 15 July 1994, a 100-day period during which more than 1 million Rwandans, mostly Tutsis and moderate Hutus, were massacred.

The country descended into anarchy following the assassination of then President Juvénal Habyarimana's after his plane was shot down April 6, 1994 near Kigali International Airport.

The theme of this year's commemoration is "Remember-Unite-Renew".

Kenyans living in Rwanda

While in Rwanda, the Deputy President will also share plans of close involvement of Kenyans in diaspora in trade, democratic processes and governance of the country.

There are about 8,000 Kenyans living and working in Rwanda, although only 4,300 are documented.

Already the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is engaged in public participation on the Kenya Diaspora Policy 2024.

The Kenya Kwanza administration has been keen on strengthening diplomatic relations with African states as one of the ways of improving remittance through direct investment back home by Kenyans abroad. This is besides increasing bilateral trade.