From clerk to commander-in-chief: President Samia's inspiring political journey

On March 8, 2024, as the world celebrated International Women’s Day, President Samia Suluhu Hassan recounted her remarkable journey from a humble clerk in a Zanzibar government office to ascending to the highest office in Tanzania.

President Hassan shared her inspiring story during the Citizen Rising Woman dinner gala, held at the Superdome Masaki in Dar es Salaam.

The event was organised by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) to commemorate International Women's Day, observed worldwide on March 8 every year.

In a candid fireside chat with MCL managing director Bakari Machumu, President Hassan shared a pivotal moment from her past.

She reminisced about her aspirations during secondary school, where she harboured dreams of becoming an air hostess, captivated by the elegance and allure of their attire.

The president fondly recalled admiring the appearance of employees of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) airline, which was renowned for its excellence at the time.

“I was pursuing science subjects in school, and one day my brother asked me what I wanted to be after my studies. I told him that I wanted to become an air hostess, and he outright discouraged me and told me to reconsider my ambitions,” she said.

President Hassan recounted her father's desire for one of his children to follow in his footsteps as a teacher. Thus, plans were made for her to enrol in a diploma course introduced in Zanzibar.

Despite this, she made a bold decision to withdraw from the programme on the very first night, recognising that it wasn't her true calling.

“I stayed at home for about two or three months before securing a job as a clerk in a government office,” she narrates, insisting that this was where her journey started.

Despite dedicating three years to her clerical role, President Hassan realised it wasn't the right fit for her.

Throughout that period, she observed those she used to help collect data for their PhD studies advancing in their academic and professional pursuits while she remained stagnant.

This realisation fueled her determination to seek greater opportunities.

"My ability to collect and organise data for other people’s PhD studies highlighted my capabilities, encouraging me to pursue higher studies. Moreover, my relentless dedication to my work made me conclude that I belonged elsewhere," the president explained.

Empowered by this self-awareness, President Hassan made the courageous decision to leave her clerical position and pursue further studies.

She embarked on a journey of academic enrichment, first at IDM Mzumbe (the Institute of Development Management) and later abroad in countries such as Pakistan and India, among others.

In 1988, President Hassan embarked on a significant chapter of her career journey by securing a position at the World Food Programme (WFP).

She worked with WFP for nine years on a project in Zanzibar, gaining invaluable experience in the realm of international organisations.

“Working with international organisations gives you vast experience and a unique perspective that enriches your professional vision. You can feel the difference when you return to the public sector,” she shared.

Upon the conclusion of her tenure with WFP in 1997, President Hassan transitioned into the NGO sector, where she immersed herself in the realm of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for three years.

President Samia Suluhu of Tanzania. Photo credit: Pool

During this period, she found herself naturally inclined towards activism, yet her observations during sessions of the Zanzibar House of Representatives revealed a glaring gap in community representation, particularly regarding pressing issues affecting citizens.

Motivated by a deep-seated ambition to advocate for the voiceless, President Hassan felt compelled to enter the realm of politics.

"I recognised the opportunity to amplify the voices of marginalised communities within the House of Representatives and address the real issues faced by citizens," she said.

Determined to effect change, President Hassan familiarised herself with the intricacies of political procedures and decided to take the leap.

Guided by faith, she pursued candidacy and successfully secured the position of women's representative in the Zanzibar House of Representatives for her region, Unguja South.

As she prepared to embark on this new chapter of service, fate intervened once again. Just two weeks after assuming her role as a representative, President Hassan found herself unexpectedly nominated as a cabinet minister.

Her swift ascent to this prestigious position came as a divine surprise, a testament to her unwavering commitment to serving her people.

“I was the only woman in the cabinet. Fortunately, there was another female deputy minister. I served as the minister for Labour, Gender Development, and Children for five years,” she shared.

“When I returned in 2005 through the Special Seats ticket, I became the minister for Tourism, Trade and Investment, a position I served for another five years. After five years, I found myself mature enough to compete in the constituency,” she openrd up.

It was upon entering the constituency that President Hassan experienced the true essence of politics, a period she described as her maturation phase.

"Unfortunately, the constituency had no history of female contenders—I was the pioneer. Notably, this constituency was situated in the rural precincts of Makunduchi," she said.

Her attire, influenced by her prior engagements with international organisations and CSOs, diverged markedly from the customary dress code of the locals. Consequently, she encountered challenges in garnering acceptance within the community under these circumstances.

She embarked on a concerted effort to engage with women in the area, telling them that any criticism directed towards her was indicative of the challenges faced by all women within the constituency.

"I made it clear to them that their reluctance to support me would essentially be endorsing the negative stereotypes surrounding women. If they disagreed with such perceptions, then they should rally behind me," she recalled, recounting her strategy to garner the support of women in the community.

Subsequently, her outreach extended to men, persuading them to lend their support as well. Through her persistent efforts, she secured the majority of votes, emerging triumphant as a lawmaker in the United Republic of Tanzania.

President Hassan advises aspiring female candidates to have a clear understanding of their objectives, emphasising that the power to win lies within the hands of women themselves.

She advises prospective candidates to brace themselves for scrutiny and rumours, reiterating that such challenges should not dissuade them from their ambitions.

President Hassan ascended to the role of Minister of State within the Vice President's Office (VPO), where she served diligently for a tenure spanning five years.

"It's remarkable that I held each position for five years consecutively," she noted.

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Photo credit: AFP

In 2014, she was elected as the vice chairperson of the Constituent Assembly, tasked with drafting the country’s new constitution.

Recalling this pivotal moment, she shares, "I was thrust into the role with little prior knowledge of its responsibilities. However, being amidst the vocal members of the CA provided me with invaluable experience and insights, equipping me with the capabilities to navigate through challenges effectively."

As the nation geared up for the 2015 general election, she found herself nominated as the presidential running mate. This role didn't induce much stress, as she recognised that there was someone above her in authority.

Reflecting on her transition to Vice President after the campaign and inauguration, she recalled, "I wasn't anxious, knowing there was someone higher guiding the helm. I understood my role as an advisor, ready to execute directives as needed."

However, she admitted, "When I assumed the responsibility of leading the nation, I must confess, my nerves were slightly heightened." She said her ultimate aspiration had always been to serve as a lawmaker."

She noted that her predecessor had left office at a crucial time when the nation was in the midst of implementing major development projects such as the hydroelectricity dam, standard gauge railway, and bridges, among others.

"I found myself grappling with daunting questions. How would I secure the necessary funds for these ambitious endeavours? And how would the people react to having a female president at the helm? I felt a profound obligation to reassure the people of my capability," President Hassan said.

Navigating these concerns proved to be quite a challenge. The president admitted that it was undeniably overwhelming.

"To compound matters, I assumed office amidst the global turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic, which was claiming lives worldwide. I found myself in a position where personal goals were scarce, aside from the objectives set by the CCM. I was unquestionably in the hot seat."

Despite the daunting circumstances, President Hassan found solace in her faith.