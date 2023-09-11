Free training for more than 2 million youths and women

Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco), a non-governmental organisation, has launched a five-year plan targeting 2.2 million youths and women across the country through various empowerment programmes.

Shofco launched the programme in Nairobi on September 9, 2023, where 20,000 youths will be enrolled in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Some 50,000 women will benefit from business training and grants.

Shofco founder and CEO Kennedy Odede said the five-year programme seeks to address unemployment among the youth and women empowerment.

"We want to address unemployment among the youth. We are going to enrol them in Tvets to enable them to acquire skills," said Mr Odede.



He was speaking at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, where he presided over the Shofco Urban Network (SUN) election, which brought together 4000 delegates. The event was graced by Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.

"As part of our women empowerment programme, we will train 50,000 women in the next one year and give them grants to start businesses," added Mr Odede.

Last month, Shofco launched a similar programme in Kisumu, where 20,000 youths will be enrolled in Tvets.

He urged the newly elected community leaders to diligently serve the people they lead.

"Governance has to start from the bottom. Community members must be given the opportunity to elect their own leaders who are not politicians, the people who can truly represent their interests," he said.

Ms Passaris praised Shofco's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by slum residents.

"I have visited women's safehouses in Kibera and Mathare slums and seen what the organisation is doing for vulnerable women. Their aerial water piping system is a game changer and has brought water to many residents of Kibera," she said.