Shofco donates 60 handwashing stations to NMS

Caroline Kisia

Shofco Chief Operating Officer Caroline Kisia.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) has donated 60 handwashing stations to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to mark Global Handwashing Day.

