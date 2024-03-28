Fr John Kiplimo named Eldoret auxiliary Bishop

According to the Roman Catholic Canon law, the role of an auxiliary bishop is to serve as the principal assistant to the local bishop and may perform any duties assigned by the local bishop, such as blessing marriages or new church, ordination of priests or hearing confessions among others. The diocesan bishop has to nominate an individual to the Pope for consideration to serve in the position. However, the auxiliary bishop may not be the automatic successor as he must first be nominated unlike a coadjutor bishop, who becomes an automatic successor in the event that the bishop of the diocese becomes incapacitated or dies while still in office.