Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui dies

Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui has died after a long illness, his family has announced.

Kiptanui long served as State House comptroller during the tenure of Kenya's second President, Daniel arap Moi. He retired in 1996.

A statement released by Moi's Press Secretary Lee Njiru , on behalf of the family, said Kiptanui died at Nairobi Hospital early Sunday morning.

"He passed away peacefully in the presence of his family following a long illness bravely borne," the statement said, adding funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Kiptanui had been hospitalised for nearly a month.

The former State House comptroller and his successor Franklin Bett commanded respect due to their unmatched expertise in governance.