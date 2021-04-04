Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui dies

Moi with Abraham Kiptanui

Retired President Daniel Moi with former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui during a function at Tembelio Secondary School in Eldoret East Constituency.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui has died after a long illness, his family has announced.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Woman bites off police officer's ear

  2. Woman arrested over husband's tragic death

  3. Militias behind most civilian killings in S.Sudan

  4. Covid update: 911 new cases reported

  5. NMS hospitals attend to 16,000 patients in one month

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.