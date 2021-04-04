Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui dies
Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui has died after a long illness, his family has announced.
Kiptanui long served as State House comptroller during the tenure of Kenya's second President, Daniel arap Moi. He retired in 1996.
A statement released by Moi's Press Secretary Lee Njiru , on behalf of the family, said Kiptanui died at Nairobi Hospital early Sunday morning.
"He passed away peacefully in the presence of his family following a long illness bravely borne," the statement said, adding funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Kiptanui had been hospitalised for nearly a month.
The former State House comptroller and his successor Franklin Bett commanded respect due to their unmatched expertise in governance.
They are among the influential individuals said to have been behind Moi’s two-decade grip on power.