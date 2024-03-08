Former IEBC boss Issack Hassan among 100 shortlisted for High Court post

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted 100 candidates for High Court job.

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Issack Hassan Ahmed is among the 100 people who made it to the final list.

Mr Hassan had also been shortlisted for a Court of Appeal post, but did not make the cut and was not among the six selected for the job.

As for the High Court judges, the JSC said that out of 305 applicants who expressed interest in the posts by the closing date, only 100 were selected for interviews.

The JSC announced vacancies for 20 positions in the High Court of Kenya and will interview the shortlisted candidates from 3 to 30 April.

"Recruitment of Judges of the High Court of Kenya. 305 Kenyans applied for the 20 posts advertised. The JSC shortlisted 100 candidates," the JSC said.

Mr Hassan is a High Court advocate.

He was recently thrust back into the limelight after Odinga named him and his successor, Wafula Chebukati, as favourites for the Court of Appeal.

Mr Chebukati has neither applied nor been shortlisted for the Court of Appeal post.

Mr Odinga had claimed that the recent meeting between President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome was meant to bring back Mr Hassan and Mr Chebukati.

But Mr Hassan denied the allegations, saying Mr Odinga's accusations were political.

Among the shortlisted candidates are Mombasa chief magistrate Alex Ithuku Kimanzi, presiding judge of the commercial and tax division Alfred Gethi Kibiru, and magistrate Caroline Jepyegen Kendagor, who is also deputy registrar of the court.

Ms Jepyegen is fortunate to have made the shortlist after she was recently listed among the seven candidates shortlisted for interview for the position of Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

Others include Homa Bay Senior Resident Magistrate David Wanjohi Mburu, Sotik Resident Magistrate Barbara Achieng Oyoo, Kimabu Resident Magistrate Charity Chebii Oluoch, Environment and Land Court Judge Lucy Mutai Kathure among others.

Other practising lawyers who made the shortlist include Agnes Wairimu Njoroge, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Benjamin Mwikya Musyoki, Bensn Ireri Nyaga, Bruce Okombo Odiwuor Odeny, Dominic Kipkemoi Rono, Dickson Odhiambo Onyango, Elizabeth Usui Katiwa, Emily Onyando Ominde, Elizabeth Nzioka Katumbi, John Walter Wanyonyi, Judith Auma Okai, , Isaiah Franklin Omimo Omimo, Moses Ado Otieno, Lilian Machio Amere and Pamela Achieng.

The JSC had advertised for applications for the positions on 13 October 2023.