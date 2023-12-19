Foreign PS Korir Sing'oei downplays Murkomen’s Rwanda comments

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei has said each country within the East Africa Community (EAC) has a unique democratic praxis suited to their contexts.

The PS took to X on Tuesday to respond to Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen comments after he dismissed censures made against him saying that Rwanda is governed under autocracy.

“We celebrate this diversity of expressions and institutional arrangements. Rwanda is a key brotherly Nation and the Head of State of Rwanda, H.E. Paul Kagame, is an iconic leader whose bold leadership is admired at home and abroad,” said Mr Sing’oei.

The Transport CS who was live on Citizen on Monday evening was answering a question on the Ministry's efforts to educate motorists about road safety during the holiday season in which several road accidents have been recorded.

He was explaining achievements in his ministry when a question from Kisii Senator Reuben Onyonka brought in the Rwanda comparison.

CS Murkomen: We must reduce the time it takes to implement infrastructure projects

He was asked why Kenya could not make public transport work in an orderly way like in Rwanda.

But Murkomen dismissed any comparison between Kenya and Rwanda saying the political situation in Rwanda was different from the democracy in Kenya.

“Kenya's transport system cannot be compared with Rwanda's which has been streamlined to operate fully under the guidelines of their laws,” said Mr Murkomen.

He said Kenya is a democracy where the rule of law reigns supreme, adding that processes to implement laws in Kenya can take time because they must go through several steps, including public participation, parliament, and, on occasion, the court.

“For every decision you make in this country you must go through a proposal then Parliament then public participation,” said Mr Murkomen.

While still on the air, the CS later told the interviewer that “autocracy is not a bad thing”, explaining that Rwanda's system of leadership empowers the President, who had used it “for positive good”.

However, Murkomen was forced to issue a rebuttal on Tuesday after Constitutional lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi called for the training of State officials in diplomacy.

Ahmednasir called on Foreign Affairs PS to find a solution before the sentiments escalate and interfere with international relations.

“Dr Singoei Korir, you need to urgently organise workshops for government officials and educate them on basic tenets of the comity of nations. CS Kipchumba Murkomen can't attack a sovereign-friendly state without provocation and disparaging President Paul Kagame just like that. This is embarrassing,” Ahmednasir said.

The CS then clarified that he endorses the leadership style in Rwanda which he says has aided them in advancing development in their country.

“My friend Ahmednasir I have expressed my admiration for Rwanda’s style of leadership which has made it possible for them to build good infrastructure including a new airport and enforce discipline & order on their roads. It’s not just Rwanda, countries like UAE, Morocco, Saudi Arabia among others have a style of leadership that has delivered great success to their people because their leaders have the power to make firm decisions,” said Murkomen.

Murkomen further said Kenya has a different leadership model "with many positives" adding that it is "too bureaucratic" and takes eons to implement policies that ultimately affect the nation and its citizens.

Murkomen also told the lawyer to stop defending Rwanda and instead advocate for change in his country.

“Help us deal with for example court orders that award a contractor 10 billion for claims and interests for a contract worth 2 billion or a road that stalls for 10 years because a competing bidder is still waiting for a decision of the court,” said Murkomen.

“Cry not for Rwanda, they are doing well. Cry for your country.”

Mr Murkomen, who is a close ally of President William Ruto, was recently in the spotlight over a power outage at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

His comments on Rwanda came just a day after President Ruto said Kenya's diplomatic relations with its neighbours were 'perfect'.

President Ruto was responding to concerns that East African presidents may have boycotted Kenya's independence celebrations last week.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has been the dominant political figure in the country since 1994. He won the last presidential election with nearly 99 per cent of the vote and, elections permitting, could remain in power until 2034.