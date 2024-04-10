Flu season is here: Concerns as KNH records patient influx

Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) say they have recorded a huge rise in the number of patients battling influenza.

This has raised concerns that a major outbreak could be creeping up on Kenyans.

An internal memo this week to staff at the region's largest referral hospital urged them to avoid close contact with sick people.

Dr Irene Inwani, the senior director of clinical services at KNH, asked her colleagues to avoid close contact with patients who are showing respiratory symptoms, apart from covering their noses and mouths with a tissue when they cough or sneeze and then throwing the tissue in a bin.

"If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to avoid infecting them. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water and, if these are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub," she advised.

The doctor also reminded her colleagues to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth as this is how germs are spread.

She also reminded them to wear face masks when in public, clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause flu, and get vaccinated against the flu if possible, as seasonal flu vaccines are widely available in the country.

"Special attention should be paid to cases with signs of respiratory distress and suspected infection in children and the elderly, pregnant women and people with comorbidities such as cancer, tracheobronchial amyloidosis (TBA), HIV, diabetes and heart disease," Dr Inwani stressed.

This comes after the acting director-general of the Department of Health, Dr Patrick Amoth, confirmed in March that the country was indeed grappling with what he described as a "recent increase in respiratory infections''.

He attributed this to changing weather patterns.

Dr Amoth also said that despite the reports of respiratory infections, there hasn't been a significant increase in coronavirus cases according to the ministry's surveillance system and continued monitoring of Covid-19 variants.

He reminded Kenyans influenza and Covid-19 are caused by viruses, but their effects on individuals vary.

Some may have no or mild symptoms, while others may suffer severe illness.

"In many cases, they can have similar symptoms, including cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache and fatigue."

Like Dr Inwani, he advised strict adherence to preventive measures.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), researchers are constantly working to develop new vaccine technologies to stay one step ahead of the viruses.

For example, a live attenuated nasal spray vaccine was licensed in 2003, a vaccine using recombinant DNA technology, was licensed in 2013, and other influenza vaccines based on newer technologies are being tested in clinical trials.

"Despite these efforts, seasonal influenza still kills up to 650,000 people worldwide each year," notes the World Health Organisation.

The WHO also points out that influenza is an ever-evolving virus, and immunity to a single strain through infection or vaccination does not necessarily protect against new strains that emerge.

"We know from experience that another influenza pandemic is likely, and we should be as prepared as possible when it happens. That's why monitoring the virus and keeping up with vaccination are so important," WHO scientists say.

The World Health Organization reminds us that influenza pandemics have occurred throughout history.

"Records show at least three well before the 1918-19 pandemic, and three more since, in 1957-58, 1968-69 and 2009-10.

Influenza viruses with pandemic potential emerge regularly, but not all of them cause a pandemic.

WHO is therefore working to monitor influenza viruses with pandemic potential and to prepare for future influenza pandemics.

WHO experts also urge you to contact your healthcare provider if you or someone you know has any of the following severe symptoms.