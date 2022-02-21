First polio case in Malawi in 30 years puts Kenya on high alert 

A medic administers a polio vaccine to a child in Mandera in May 2021.

By  Amina Wako

  • The three-year-old girl from Lilongwe experienced onset of paralysis last November.
  • Strain detected in Malawi linked to the one circulating in Sindh Province in Pakistan since October 2019.

Kenya is on high alert after a polio case was detected in a child in Lilongwe, Malawi. The World Health Organization (WHO) says the case is the first of type 1 wild poliovirus (WPVI) in Africa in more than five years. Malawi last recorded a case of wild poliovirus in 1992.

