Malawi detects polio, first wild case in Africa in over 5 years

Kyle Anzimbu, 3, receives Polio immunisation from World Health Organization Kenya Disease Prevention and Control Officer Joyce Onsongo at the Kibera Vaccine Centre on May 26, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Health authorities in Malawi have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1. The virus was detected in a young child in the capital Lilongwe.

