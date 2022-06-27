Fidel Odinga’s widow gets control of estate in Raila family property fight

Raila Odinga (Left) with Fidel's widow Lwam Getachew Bekele in 2015.

Raila Odinga (left) with his son Fidel Odinga's widow Lwam Getachew Bekele in 2015.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By Sam Kiplagat

The legal fight for the control of the estate of Fidel Odinga, the son of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Leader Raila Odinga, has been settled with his widow getting full control of three properties including a villa in Karen.

The widow, Lwam Getachew Bekele, will hold the rest of the estate including cash in eight bank accounts, two cars, a plot in Kisumu and two investment firms in trust for the benefit of her son, a minor.

This means she cannot sell the assets and income from the properties, and cash in accounts can only be used for the benefit of the minor — such as paying school fees, medical, holiday expenses and clothing.

Mr Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Junior, has been made joint administrator of the estate together with Ms Bekele, says the out-of-court agreement seen.

The deal inked by Odinga’s wife, Ida, and her daughter-in-law, Ms Bekele, has brought to an end a vicious court fight that threatened to offer Kenyans a peep into the Odingas’ jealously guarded family and business secrets.

