Fertilisers, dirty panties, narcotics nabbed in Murang'a illegal distillery

Police in Murang'a have raided an illegal river line distillery where 2,500 litres of assorted illicit brews were being packed for the Christmas market.

Also nabbed in the distillery was bhang worth Sh100,000 and five suspects were arrested in the raid.

Murang'a South police boss Mr Alexander Shikondi said the 4am Saturday raid by a multi-agency team was made successful by members of the public who tipped the officers.

Recovered in the raid were Urea and CAN fertilisers (5 kilos), molasses (10 kilos), five old and dirty female underwear in the brews as well as 50 benzodiazepine tablets.

Police said all the paraphernalia ends up in huge boilers as part of the distillation process.

According to the police boss, the suspects, all male, were arrested and taken to to Sabasaba police station.

Brews that were confiscated were chang'aa, Kangara, Karubu and Makavo packed in "dirty jerry cans and stored in dug out holes".

Mr Shikondi described the scene as "public health threatening, the brews prepared in pigsty environment and the process of inducing potency in the brews being suicidal for consumers, the brews themselves looking more like effluent".

Mr Shikondi said the suspects will be arraigned on December 28.

"We are not going to relent in this war this festive season since we are aware that many criminals are targeting to flood the market with all forms of illicit brews and narcotics," he said.

Mr Shikondi added that police officers are already out on the roads to man three black spots known to kill tens during the festive season.

"We will be manning the Kenol-Gwa Samaki and Kenol to Maragua stretches that have the three notorious black spots. We will ensure speeding is minimal and traffic jams that dog Kenol town are dealt with," he said.