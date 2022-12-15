Police nab 50,000 litres of liquor in Murang’a

Police in Murang'a South on Thursday morning raided an illegal distillery and confiscated 50,000 litres of a brew that was being readied for the festive market.

The area Deputy County Commissioner Gitonga Murungi and a multi-agency team gained intelligence of the distillery situated in Kimorori Wemper of Maragua constituency and struck.

"We found workers busy mixing unknown substances and packing them in half-litre bottles. We are aware that there are more than 10 brands being faked and those behind the enterprise should get this early warning that they will not manage to penetrate the targeted festive market," he warned.

Mr Murungi said the distillery that was housed in a residential plot "has no semblance to legality and all the workers managed to escape".

But, he added, security agencies are hot in pursuit of the owner of the illegal distillery.

He added that more raids were lined up in other spots mapped to be hosting illegal alcoholic drinks packaging plants.

"The county security committee chaired by our County Commissioner Mr Karuku Ngumo has ordered us to execute a crackdown on all dangerous alcoholic drinks likely to be placed in the market this festive season. It is part of the national exercise that the president has ordered," Mr Murungi said.

Mr Ngumo told Nation.Africa that the county has rolled out an elaborate plan of ensuring the area comes out of the festive season with minimal threats to security.

"Our officers and members of the public must remain vigilant to protect children against indoctrination into crime, substance abuse and into cultural practices that serve no good," he said.

He said all bars, gambling dens, video shows and miraa (khat) bases must resist any attempts to host minors.

"All minors belong to the safety of their parents' homes. All bar owners nabbed selling to minors must know their licences will be cancelled and banned from ever reapplying. All those to be nabbed corrupting the positive growth of our children will be dealt with severely," he said.

He added that all alcoholic brands on the shelves will be monitored "to minimise threats of harmful brands that kill and blind".

Mr Ngumo said children who have done their national examinations must also be guarded against executing rash decisions that ruin their future.

"I have in mind issues like child labour, female genital mutilation, early marriages and teen pregnancies. These children are our future and festive seasons are very pregnant with vices that can waste them. It is our collective duty to refuse," he said.

He added that this being the season when young boys are getting circumcised, security officers are vigilant to protect them from radical counsels by traditionalists and criminals.

Mr Ngumo urged security agents to enhance patrols and response to distress calls, remain vigilant to ensure public transport especially matatus and bodabodas remain sane and the entertainment sector be policed to guarantee law and order.

Mr Ngumo notified all administrators that "come New Year, during secondary school reporting, you will all be tasked to account for whereabouts of all those who have transitioned from Class Eight in readiness to ensuring compliance to 100 percent enrollment compliance”.