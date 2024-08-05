Fake titles scam: Police seek to detain suspect at KNH to retrieve swallowed memory card evidence

Police are seeking orders to detain a suspect at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to retrieve a memory card he allegedly swallowed to destroy evidence linked to a fake title syndicate.

State prosecutor James Gachoka on Monday asked Milimani Chief Magistrate Bernard Ochoi to order that Joel Kakuli Mwangangi be taken to KNH for examination and retrieval of the memory card from his bowels.

Mr Gachoka said efforts by the police to have the card expelled by defecation were futile.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Mwangangi swallowed a memory card during his arrest on August 1, 2024 and was later escorted to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Anti-Narcotics Unit to assist in its recovery, but it proved unsuccessful.

"We are therefore seeking an exparte order to the Chief Executive Officer KNH to assist the victim retrieve the memory card for his health purposes,” Mr Gachoka said.

The prosecutor added that Mr Mwangangi, who was arrested on Friday along with five others, was to be interrogated to ascertain their role in the production of fake title deeds and allotment letters for land in various counties.

Fake title deeds

The other suspects are Mr Benedict Mwangangi Ngala, Mr Vincent Boaz Owang, Mr Titus Wambua Kithuku, Mr Sylvester Mwanzia Mwanthi and Mr Eric Omondi Ojwang.

"Police recovered 399 fake title deeds for Mweiga/Block 5/Muthuini Parcel No. 543 and other places," Mr Gachoka told the court.

The State requested that Detective Nicholaus Osuri Otieno be given 30 days to complete investigations into the offences of conspiracy to defraud, forgery of official documents, forgery of stamps, forgery of allotment letters, obtaining registration by false pretences and uttering false documents.

Mr Gachoka asked the court to give the police enough time to complete the investigations, which he said would expose the syndicate behind the production of fake titles and allotment letters.

"Police have established that there are compelling reasons to warrant their detention to give police time to complete Investigations," he said.

He added that on 1 August 2024, the court allowed police to search the premises of the six suspects, where they recovered various documents, printers and stamps believed to be crucial in the case.

The search led detectives to Anpemu House in Ngara, where Mwangangi and Kakuli operate from.

From the said offices, police recovered printers, assorted rubber stamps, flash discs, printing paper, TV monitors, assorted certificate of title printing paper, assorted deed plans and plot numbers.

Assorted registry index maps

The magistrate heard that police recovered correspondence from the Director of Surveys, the Director of Land Administration, the Chief Land Registrar, assorted registry index maps, assorted gel ink pens, 15 printed titles without land records inserted, searches for land records, among other items.

Defence lawyers led by Felix Kiprono applied for the suspects to be released on bond, saying there were no compelling reasons to keep them in custody for 30 days.

Mr Kiprono said the planned investigations could be conducted while the suspects were out.