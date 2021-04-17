Embu man caught defiling daughter swallows 'evidence'

The neighbours said the suspect had secretly been defiling the schoolgirl.

By  George Munene

A man accused of defiling his 11-year-old daughter in Embu County reportedly swallowed a condom in order to get rid of evidence.

