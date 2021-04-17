Embu man caught defiling daughter swallows 'evidence'

A man accused of defiling his 11-year-old daughter in Embu County reportedly swallowed a condom in order to get rid of evidence.

Neighbours said Saturday that they became suspicious when the man locked up his daughter in their house.

They said they caught him in the act after forcing their way into the building, and then raised the alarm, attracting scores of other people.

On seeing the crowd, the suspect reportedly swallowed the condom, but this irked the crowd that then attacked him using crude weapons including rungus and stones, leaving him with severe injuries.

Police arrived as the residents prepared to set the man on fire, and rescued him.

The neighbours said the suspect had secretly been defiling the schoolgirl.

"We found the man in bed with his daughter. When he saw us, he swallowed a condom,” said one Stephen Macharia.

Carol Murungi said, “I was on my way to the home of a colleague when I stumbled upon the crowd ejecting the suspected defiler from his house. Were it not for the quick response by the police, he would be dead," she said.

Police took the suspect to hospital.

Embu West deputy police boss Samuel Gitau said he will face a defilement charge after he is discharged from hospital.