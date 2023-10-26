Fake lawyer charged after representing Chinese investors

A man has been charged with impersonating a lawyer and defending unsuspecting Chinese investors in Mombasa County five years ago.

Mr Ralph Edward Nzwii Nguma, who appeared before Milimani Senior Principle Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe, denied three counts of forgery and impersonation.

Mr Shikwe heard that the alleged offence was committed at the High Court in Mombasa on October 24, 2018.

Mr Nguma was accused of representing one Liu Dong Sheng in Miscellaneous Application No 362 of 2018.

In the case, China New Era sued Ocean View Residency Limited and Whintto Architects (K) Limited before the deputy registrar of the High Court.

Mr Nguma, who was remanded in custody for three days at Muthaiga Police Station for a pre-bail report, was accused of impersonating a lawyer and signing a release agreement to resign as special administrator of the Yongi family estate.

The prosecution claimed that the documents were genuine as they had been signed by Arwa & Change Advocates, a law firm, releasing them as special administrators of the Yongi family estate.

Mr Nguma allegedly signed the documents on behalf of the law firm on February 24, 2022 at an unknown location in the country.

The second charge was that on April 28, 2022, he knowingly and fraudulently presented the said forged release document to the Commercial Division of the High Court in Milimani, claiming that it was genuine as it had been duly prepared and signed by Arwa & Change Advocates.

Mr Nguma applied to be released on bond, saying he had never acted as a lawyer and that he was being framed.

“Your honour I am innocent. I am just being framed. Grant me reasonable bond as I am a person of meagre means,” Mr Nguma pleaded.

The prosecution did not oppose his release on bond.

Instead of releasing him on bond, the magistrate called for his pre-bail report.

“You will be remanded at Muthaiga Police Station where the probation officers will interview you and then file a report before your bail plea can be determined,” Mr Shikwe ruled.

The case will come up for mention on October 30, 2023, for further directions.



