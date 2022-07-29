Facebook operations risk being suspended over hate speech

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Facebook operations risk being suspended in the country in seven days time if the US tech giant fails to act on online hate speech, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Commissioner Danvas Makori has warned.

Online hate

Commissioner Makori says the social media giant has failed to adhere to recommendations on taming online hate speech and continuously violated Kenya laws on hate speech.

This follows a recent investigative report by Global Witness that revealed Facebook's failure to detect ads with hate speech messages.

In the report, Facebook approved 20 ads (10 in English and 10 in Swahili) promoting ethnic violence and calling for rape, slaughter and beheading of persons.

Danvas Makori ncic Facebook hate speech

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Commissioner Dr Danvas Makori.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu I Nation Media Group


