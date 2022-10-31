Extra-judicial killings: Ruto demands swift action from Ipoa

President William Ruto has directed the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to furnish Interior Ministry with roadmap on how to end extra-judicial killings in Kenya.

"You are uniquely qualified to help us define a mechanism to stop this practice," he said.

He was speaking on Monday at State House, Nairobi, when he met IPOA to discuss their mandate.

Early last week, Ipoa announced that it was investigating 112 cases of enforced disappearance and cases of police officers accused of extrajudicial killings, as it assured Kenyans that most of the cases had already been concluded and the next step was charging the accused in court.

“Ipoa continues to face challenges of non-cooperation by some members of the National Police Service (NPS). In view of this, the authority wishes to affirm that it will invoke the provisions of section 31 of the Ipoa Act. Further, in instances where it is evidenced, the authority will invoke individual or command responsibility to ensure accountability,” Ms Ann Makori, the Ipoa chairperson, said.