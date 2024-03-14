Happening now: Senate impeachment hearing of Kisii Deputy Governor Robert Monda - Day 2

 Why Haiti has gangs, the DR Congo has rebels

A gang member stands behind a barricade after former police officer Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, and leader of an alliance of armed groups, addressed the media, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 11, 2024. 

Photo credit: Reuters

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • David Monda, a professor of political science at the City University of New York, says the terms rebels, militias or gangs can be used interchangeably and still mean something different in context.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM 'Mathe wa Ngara' drugs den back to business under police watch

    Mathe wa Ngara

  2. PREMIUM How Jowie went down

    Joseph Irungu

  3. PREMIUM Rise and fall of Kenya’s women’s football under Nick Mwendwa

  4. PREMIUM Exposed: Skewed ethnic hiring at NSSF

    NSSF Building Nairobi