Explainer: What boots, Kenyan flag and medals on Gen Francis Ogolla’s coffin mean

Boots, a Kenyan flag and medals placed on the coffin of Kenya's Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Francis Ogolla, have meaning.

The three items were placed on top of his casket during his funeral on Sunday in Alego Usonga, Siaya County. The funeral was attended by several leaders including President William Ruto.

General Ogolla died on April 18, 2024, following a helicopter crash in Elgeyo Marakwet that killed nine other soldiers.

The boots are meant to honour the soldier's life and sacrifice over the past 40 years he served in the army.

His medals were also placed on the coffin to show the achievements he made during his time in the service.

Announcing the death of the serving CDF, President Ruto said he was saddened by his untimely demise.

"Today at 2.20pm, our nation suffered a tragic air accident at Sindar area, Kaben location, Tot division, Elgeyo Marakwet County. I am deeply saddened to announce the death of General Francis Omondi Ogolla, the Chief of Defence Forces of Kenya," President Ruto said in a live address to the nation from State House in Nairobi on Thursday night.

The President said along with General Ogolla, there were 11 other military personnel in the crash, nine of whom also died while two survived.

The other officers who died in the crash are Brigadier Swale Saidi, Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu, Captain Sora Mohamed, Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi and Sergeant Rose Nyawira.