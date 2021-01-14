Ex-MP Anthony Kimaru charged with stealing title deed

A former Laikipia legislator was on Thursday charged with stealing a title deed belonging to a deceased British investor nearly five years ago.

Former Laikipia East MP Anthony Mutahi Kimaru was arraigned before Milimani courts chief magistrate Martha Mutuku where he denied three counts.

Kimaru is accused of stealing a title deed for LR 10422/13 that is located in Nanyuki township and is valued Sh18.5 million on August 5, 2016.

He is accused of stealing the land document from the Ministry of Lands offices at Ardhi House in Nairobi.

The document was in the custody of George Odinga Oraro and David Morton Silversten, the executors of the estate of the late Livia lepoer Trench.

The former legislator denied charges of stealing, conspiracy to defraud, making a false document, obtaining land registration by false pretence and fraud.

The former lawmaker applied to be released on bond through his defence counsel Gregory Ndege.

Ndege pleaded for a reasonable bail terms saying the legislator is a first-time offender and has cooperated with the investigating officers.

Ms Mutuku freed the suspect on a cash bail of Sh300,000.

The case will be mentioned in a fortnight for compliance with court orders and pre-trial directions.

